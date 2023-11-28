UAE
Show properties list
Houses for sale in Fermo, Italy
30 properties total found
House
Lapedona, Italy
5 000 m²
Building area consisting of five lots of about 1,000 m2 each with a wide sea view - Resident…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Lapedona, Italy
7
130 m²
Panoramic house in the historic center with sea view. Three levels in addition to the attic …
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
10
300 m²
Single villa with large courtyard and land. Three levels, ground floor, first floor and base…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Massa Fermana, Italy
8
250 m²
Renovated farmhouse with land of 10 hectares as an option. Court of about 3,000 m2 fenced. G…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Lapedona, Italy
30 000 m²
Lot of approximately three hectares with a building area of 17,500 square meters for a maxim…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Montottone, Italy
6
160 m²
Reference number: N454 Property name: Casa Rocca Location: In village Town/City: Zo…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Campofilone, Italy
15 000 m²
Housing development partly built covering a number of residential lots with areas from 600 t…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms
Falerone, Italy
9
350 m²
Single villa with fenced courtyard of about 2,500 square meters Unfinished ground floor with…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Campofilone, Italy
8
160 m²
Reference number: N806 (I) Property name: Casa Silla Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Montappone, Italy
9
250 m²
Brick farmhouse with 2.30 hectares of land with southern exposure. General state to be revie…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with Bedrooms
Falerone, Italy
10
250 m²
Renovated farmhouse (2006) on two floors with courtyard and land for about 3,000 square mete…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Campofilone, Italy
3 000 m²
Building plot of 3,000 sqm with wide sea view and double access Possibility of splitting int…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with Bedrooms
Montappone, Italy
11
400 m²
Renovated farmhouse in the main building (to be completed the annex and the adjacent accesso…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with Bedrooms
Campofilone, Italy
14
300 m²
Casale sea of 300 sqm with dependance of 30 sqm and land of about 2.0 hectares with olive an…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
7 000 m²
Building plot of 7,000 square meters for a maximum volume of 270 cubic meters (more basement…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 13 rooms
Montappone, Italy
13
400 m²
In beautiful panoramic position on the outskirts of the village, this property in excellent …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 10 rooms
Lapedona, Italy
10
270 m²
Detached Semi-Detached (internally unfinished) with sales in the sea side, consisting of two…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
6
80 m²
House in Old Town renovation Three levels of 25 square meters each square a short walk (turn…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with bathroom
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
9
206 m²
House in the old town on three levels Ground floor and attic with two rooms bathroom and cav…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Montappone, Italy
11
250 m²
Farmhouse for renovation in a nice scenic location is on two floors of a good size in ancien…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Lapedona, Italy
8
240 m²
Cottage to be renovated with sea view and 800 square meters of courtyard Possibility of anne…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Montottone, Italy
7
100 m²
House in the old town house on two floors plus small accessories and garden of 130 sqm brick…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Montottone, Italy
10
200 m²
In the center house sky land has been abandoned three-storey structure with brick and wooden…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with Bedrooms
Massa Fermana, Italy
11
220 m²
Reference number: N449 Property name: Casa Mucci Location: In country Town/City: Zo…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house with Bedrooms
Massa Fermana, Italy
7
200 m²
Reference number: N1423 Property name: Casa Fermana Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with Bedrooms
Massa Fermana, Italy
14
300 m²
Reference number: N1390 Property name: Casa Maccan Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with Bedrooms
Massa Fermana, Italy
15
300 m²
Reference number: N1185 Property name: Casa Alfa Location: In country Town/City: Zo…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Montappone, Italy
11
240 m²
Beautiful farmhouse renovation on two floors plus attic in a panoramic frame ancient brick a…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Montottone, Italy
120 m²
Building area in the old town just a few steps from the square. Possibility to realize 120 s…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Pedaso, Italy
8
6
700 m²
Share with friends
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
