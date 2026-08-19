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Houses for sale in Fermo, Italy

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33 properties total found
House 17 rooms in Falerone, Italy
House 17 rooms
Falerone, Italy
Rooms 17
Area 400 m²
Large renovated farmhouse with great quality accessory adjacent (for renovation) Three-story…
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9 room house in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
9 room house
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 206 m²
House in the old town on three levels Ground floor and attic with two rooms bathroom and cav…
$174,393
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House in Lapedona, Italy
House
Lapedona, Italy
Area 5 000 m²
Building area consisting of five lots of about 1,000 m2 each with a wide sea view - Resident…
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House in Campofilone, Italy
House
Campofilone, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
Building plot of 3,000 sqm with wide sea view and double access Possibility of splitting int…
$151,021
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House in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
House
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Area 7 000 m²
Building plot of 7,000 square meters for a maximum volume of 270 cubic meters (more basement…
$58,131
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5 room house in Falerone, Italy
5 room house
Falerone, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
House in the historic center renovated in 2024 on the first floor with a usable attic and ce…
$98,823
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7 room house in Massa Fermana, Italy
7 room house
Massa Fermana, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Reference number: N1423 Property name: Casa Fermana Location: In country Town/City: …
$92,137
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House in Campofilone, Italy
House
Campofilone, Italy
Area 15 000 m²
Housing development partly built covering a number of residential lots with areas from 600 t…
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House in Lapedona, Italy
House
Lapedona, Italy
Area 30 000 m²
Lot of approximately three hectares with a building area of 17,500 square meters for a maxim…
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House 10 rooms in Montottone, Italy
House 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
In the center house sky land has been abandoned three-storey structure with brick and wooden…
$58,131
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House 14 rooms in Campofilone, Italy
House 14 rooms
Campofilone, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 300 m²
Casale sea of 300 sqm with dependance of 30 sqm and land of about 2.0 hectares with olive an…
$424,357
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Townhouse 8 rooms in Campofilone, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Campofilone, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
Villa with fenced park of 3,550 m2 in an exclusive area a few km from the sea. 90 m2 apartme…
$488,302
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8 room house in Lapedona, Italy
8 room house
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 240 m²
Cottage to be renovated with sea view and 800 square meters of courtyard Possibility of anne…
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7 room house in Montottone, Italy
7 room house
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 100 m²
House in the old town house on two floors plus small accessories and garden of 130 sqm brick…
$69,757
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House 11 rooms in Massa Fermana, Italy
House 11 rooms
Massa Fermana, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 220 m²
Reference number: N449 Property name: Casa Mucci Location: In country Town/City: Zo…
$93,010
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House 16 rooms in Montefortino, Italy
House 16 rooms
Montefortino, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 540 m²
Large country house in village 5 km from the center stone structure adjacent to other proper…
$87,197
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6 room house in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
6 room house
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 80 m²
House in Old Town renovation Three levels of 25 square meters each square a short walk (turn…
$34,879
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Townhouse 10 rooms in Lapedona, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 270 m²
Detached Semi-Detached (internally unfinished) with sales in the sea side, consisting of two…
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House 11 rooms in Campofilone, Italy
House 11 rooms
Campofilone, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 350 m²
Farmhouse to renovate (possibility of demolition and reconstruction further downstream) Grou…
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House 11 rooms in Monte Vidon Corrado, Italy
House 11 rooms
Monte Vidon Corrado, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 260 m²
Completely renovated house (rebuilt) Two levels plus attic. Court of 1,280 sq. m. Ground flo…
$325,534
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8 room house in Campofilone, Italy
8 room house
Campofilone, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 160 m²
Reference number: N806 (I) Property name: Casa Silla Location: In country Town/City: …
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Townhouse 10 rooms in Montottone, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
Single villa with large courtyard and land. Three levels, ground floor, first floor and base…
$255,777
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House 15 rooms in Massa Fermana, Italy
House 15 rooms
Massa Fermana, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 300 m²
Reference number: N1185 Property name: Casa Alfa Location: In country Town/City: Zo…
$110,449
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House 13 rooms in Montappone, Italy
House 13 rooms
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 400 m²
In beautiful panoramic position on the outskirts of the village, this property in excellent …
$348,787
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7 room house in Lapedona, Italy
7 room house
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 130 m²
Panoramic house in the historic center with sea view. Three levels in addition to the attic …
$127,889
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House 11 rooms in Monte Vidon Corrado, Italy
House 11 rooms
Monte Vidon Corrado, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 240 m²
Beautiful farmhouse renovation on two floors plus attic in a panoramic frame ancient brick a…
$174,393
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House 12 rooms in Falerone, Italy
House 12 rooms
Falerone, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 500 m²
Farmhouse to renovate of good size (about 400 m2) in ancient brick with more recent parts ad…
$162,767
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House 16 rooms in Montottone, Italy
House 16 rooms
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 450 m²
Nice building in the historic center in the main street. Improvement works carried out over …
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House 11 rooms in Falerone, Italy
House 11 rooms
Falerone, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Single house with courtyard on the outskirts of the town. Equipped ground floor with mezzani…
$186,020
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House 10 rooms in Falerone, Italy
House 10 rooms
Falerone, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 250 m²
Renovated farmhouse (2006) on two floors with courtyard and land for about 3,000 square mete…
$290,656
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Property types in Fermo

townhouses

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