Apartments for sale in Fermo, Italy

7 properties total found
4 room apartment in Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Apartments in the historic center under construction old brick and wooden floors Various siz…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 60 m²
Apartments in the historic center (n.ro 3) new structure brick and wooden floors entrance Cu…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Apartment of 70 sqm on the first floor with elevator Living area with kitchenette bedroom be…
Price on request
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
6 room apartment
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 90 m²
Apartment on the 1st floor under way internally reviewing Two bath rooms day balconies area …
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room apartment in Montappone, Italy
9 room apartment
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 160 m²
160 sqm apartment with 100 sqm attic garage Garage Cellar General condition excellent Servic…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 room apartment with Bedrooms in Montappone, Italy
5 room apartment with Bedrooms
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Apartment with own entrance on the ground floor with living room two bedrooms bathroom (poss…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 room apartment with Bedrooms in Campofilone, Italy
5 room apartment with Bedrooms
Campofilone, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Newly built apartments with sea view Two bedroom bathroom living area with kitchenette Garag…
Price on request
Leave a request

