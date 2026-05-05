Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Desenzano del Garda
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
GH-DV3780. Townhouse in an exclusive residence in Desenzano.On the green hills surrounding t…
$586,100
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go