Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Comunita montana della valle Sabbia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Comunita montana della valle Sabbia, Italy

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
gh -l05281. Apartment with a view of the lake in the monastery of the XVII century. in the…
$397,338
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Comunita montana della valle Sabbia, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes