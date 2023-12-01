Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy

3 room apartment in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
3 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 4
EC-. Предлагаем для продажи квартиру площадью 120 кв. м., недавно отремонтированнаяПредлагае…
€195,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
3 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
УС-. Апартамент в изысканном и престижном жилом комплексеВ изысканном и престижном жилом ком…
€215,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
2 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
EC-. Престижный жилой комплекс в 500 м от моряВ городе Монтесильвано, провинция Пескара, в р…
€174,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
1 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу уютную квартиру площадью 50 кв.мВ г. Монтесильвано, в 3 км от мор…
€90,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
