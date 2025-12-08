Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Calabria
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Calabria, Italy

Tropea
6
Vibo Valentia
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Parghelia, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Parghelia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
Ocean Blue's new residence is a few steps from the white-fed beaches!  Ocean Blue Residence …
$155,007
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Parghelia, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Parghelia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a penthouse 100m from the beach with a large terrace with sea views. The penthou…
$256,525
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Briatico, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Briatico, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
Secondary apartments in the very pleasant town of Briatico, near the entire infrastructure (…
$70,954
Leave a request
Century 21Century 21
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Calabria

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Calabria, Italy

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go