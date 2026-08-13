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Villas for sale in Ascoli Piceno, Italy

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San Benedetto del Tronto
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10 properties total found
Villa 16 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Villa with open sea view park of 2,000 square meters construction 70s Quality finishes Possi…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Castorano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castorano, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 000 m²
BG-V5101U. Древний епископский дворец в Колли-дель-ТронтоДревний епископский дворец в Колли-…
$2,46M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 15 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 15 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 500 m²
Late 19th century villa with 2,000 m2 park with palm trees and tall trees. Three levels of 1…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Brecciarolo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Brecciarolo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 850 000 m²
BG-ABIV5201U . Старый дом в Марина-дель-ТронтоСтарый дом в Марина-дель-Тронто, 15 км от Альб…
$2,05M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 40 rooms in Offida, Italy
Villa 40 rooms
Offida, Italy
Rooms 40
Area 1 000 m²
Villa on three levels of over 1,000 m2 with 40 rooms 9 bathrooms 13 bedrooms, high quality f…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
BG-ABIV5801U . Роскошная вилла недалеко от города AcquavivaСовременная вилла с потрясающим в…
$2,29M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
BG-V5602U. Вилла на первой линии в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоСемейный дом, расположен на перв…
$1,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
BG-ABIV5601U . Роскошная вилла в средиземноморском стиле, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-TронтоРоскошная…
$3,52M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
BG-AH08U . Эксклюзивная и роскошная вилла, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоЭксклюзивный и роскошный…
$1,76M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Monteprandone, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monteprandone, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
BG-AH05U . Красивая дом на холмах MonteprandoneКрасивый дом на холмах Monteprandone, в 10 км…
$2,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

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