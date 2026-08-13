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Residential properties for sale in Ascoli Piceno, Italy

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San Benedetto del Tronto
7
20 properties total found
Villa 16 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Villa with open sea view park of 2,000 square meters construction 70s Quality finishes Possi…
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House 32 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
House 32 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 32
Area 1 600 m²
Building in the center ideal for businesses (to be transformed into apartments). Volume 4,80…
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House 14 rooms in Grottammare, Italy
House 14 rooms
Grottammare, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 750 m²
House to renovate in the historic center with an 800 sqm fenced garden. Two levels for a tot…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Castorano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castorano, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 000 m²
BG-V5101U. Древний епископский дворец в Колли-дель-ТронтоДревний епископский дворец в Колли-…
$2,46M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 room house in Montemonaco, Italy
5 room house
Montemonaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 70 m²
Renovated stone house situated in a charming village at the foot of the Sibyl Two-story livi…
$58,131
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Villa 15 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 15 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 500 m²
Late 19th century villa with 2,000 m2 park with palm trees and tall trees. Three levels of 1…
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9 room apartment in Grottammare, Italy
9 room apartment
Grottammare, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 214 m²
Beautiful panoramic penthouse a few steps from the sea Terrace on four sides of 80 square me…
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House 17 rooms in Montemonaco, Italy
House 17 rooms
Montemonaco, Italy
Rooms 17
Area 560 m²
Stone building site in the village Comprising more adjacent buildings is on three levels com…
$139,515
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Brecciarolo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Brecciarolo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 850 000 m²
BG-ABIV5201U . Старый дом в Марина-дель-ТронтоСтарый дом в Марина-дель-Тронто, 15 км от Альб…
$2,05M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 40 rooms in Offida, Italy
Villa 40 rooms
Offida, Italy
Rooms 40
Area 1 000 m²
Villa on three levels of over 1,000 m2 with 40 rooms 9 bathrooms 13 bedrooms, high quality f…
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5 room apartment in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 room apartment
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Second row sea apartment of 80 square meters to be reviewed internally Raised ground floor T…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
BG-ABIV5801U . Роскошная вилла недалеко от города AcquavivaСовременная вилла с потрясающим в…
$2,29M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
BG-V5602U. Вилла на первой линии в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоСемейный дом, расположен на перв…
$1,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 room apartment in Montemonaco, Italy
4 room apartment
Montemonaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 45 m²
Apartment on the ground floor in a building of only two apartments living room bedroom and b…
$58,131
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Villa 5 bedrooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
BG-ABIV5601U . Роскошная вилла в средиземноморском стиле, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-TронтоРоскошная…
$3,52M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
9 room house in Ripatransone, Italy
9 room house
Ripatransone, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 260 m²
Reference number: N1058 Property name: Casa Caffè Location: In country Town/City: Z…
$209,272
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
BG-AH08U . Эксклюзивная и роскошная вилла, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоЭксклюзивный и роскошный…
$1,76M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House 22 rooms in Monteprandone, Italy
House 22 rooms
Monteprandone, Italy
Rooms 22
Area 440 m²
Old farmhouse to renovate with sea view two-storey plus attic Several accessories in masonry…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Monteprandone, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monteprandone, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
BG-AH05U . Красивая дом на холмах MonteprandoneКрасивый дом на холмах Monteprandone, в 10 км…
$2,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Ascoli Piceno, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
$426,996
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