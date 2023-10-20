Residential quarter Un hotel boutique prestigieux et en activite au coeur de rosh pinna

  1. Realting.com
Rosh Pina, Israel
$7,84M
13
ID: 33979
Last update: 27/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Safed Subdistrict
  • Town
    Rosh Pina

About the complex

Villa Tehila is a distinctive and fully operational Gallic boutique hotel, ideally located in the heart of the historic village of Rosh Pina, one of the most popular and enchanting destinations in northern Israel. The property combines an intimate and romantic hospitality experience with proven commercial potential, in a pastoral setting of Gallian landscapes, lush greenery and exceptional tranquility. The hotel extends over approximately 978 square meters of space built on a spacious plot of approximately 3,200 square meters. It includes 14 carefully designed suites, as well as a central building that is the heart of the customer experience. The layout and concept of the property are mainly suitable for couples, with a strong emphasis on privacy and a high standard of hospitality shop. The public areas include a welcoming lobby with a unique Galilean atmosphere, a shared patio, a heated swimming pool, a jacuzzi and spa area, treatment rooms, a pub and club area, a restaurant and coffee bar, as well as private parking for guests. The property is fully furnished and equipped, comprising about 15 bathrooms and 15 guest toilets. Villa Tehila works as an established and well-known boutique hotel, enjoying an excellent reputation and a loyal clientele. It represents a rare opportunity to acquire a high-end tourist property with a distinct identity, ongoing operations and a privileged location in one of Israel's most desirable and qualitative tourist regions.

Location on the map

Rosh Pina, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

