  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Netanya

Residential quarter Netanya

Netanya, Israel
from
$721,050
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33765
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande terrasse souccah dans un superbe immeuble au sein du quartier park
Hadera, Israel
from
$714,780
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces comme neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,568
You are viewing
Residential quarter Netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$721,050
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Show all Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Netivot, Israel
from
$457,710
new program in the new neighborhood of netivot payment conditions without precedent 3 years of construction without indexation ????New Program 15% signature 85% before key delivery!!! In the heart of the neighborhood right in the middle Maalot HaNahal a Netivot's boom discover the new resid…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Show all Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$532,637
A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed and neat in every deta…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,76M
APARTMENT FOR SALE – 4 PARTS – TEL AVIV-YAFO Quiet street near Ben Gurion and Ben Yehuda 2nd floor out of 6 122 m2 in total (104 m2 inside + 14 m2 terrace) 4 m2 storage unit on floor -1 2 adjacent parking spaces in a robotic parking system Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom General …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications