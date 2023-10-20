  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Au coeur de jerusalem appartement 4 pieces a louer

Residential quarter Au coeur de jerusalem appartement 4 pieces a louer

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,919
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33828
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,36M
Residential quarter 2 pieces nouvel immeuble luxueux centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,006
Residential quarter Un duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec votre piscine privee
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Le charme rare dun duplex avec terrasses de reve et jardin a ramat sharet jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,762
Residential quarter Charmant cottage piscine calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,66M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Au coeur de jerusalem appartement 4 pieces a louer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,919
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,71M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Show all Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,35M
Spacious apartment in Ashdod for sale with incredible sea view Magnificent residence, 5 spacious rooms with stunning sea view terrace. 3.20 meters high under ceiling, 3 WC, 2 bathrooms. Close to the beach and all amenities
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer
Residential quarter Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer
Residential quarter Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer
Residential quarter Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer
Residential quarter Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,14M
Dream villa in Ashdod in 1st line facing the sea all new never inhabited In "Youd Zayin" independent villa on a plot of 450 m2 (very rare) , 320 m2 living space on 3 levels: -Under living room with bathroom and toilet -RDC, living space with huge windows, kitchen, bedroom "mamad", bathroom, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications