Houses with garage for sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

Canggu
118
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Price Leasehold Until 2053: IDR 3,350,000,000 (Early Bird Price – Limited Time) 10 Years Ex…
$211,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the epitome of serene luxury with this stunning off-plan villa located in the heart…
$242,871
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kaja, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kaja, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Experience the epitome of tropical living with this exquisite leasehold villa nestled in the…
$225,379
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft in Canggu – Your Gateway to Bali’s Vibrant Property Ma…
$87,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience in Umalas with our modern, fully f…
$285,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Bright and Breezy: Abundant Natural Light Floods Each Room with Warmth Price at Euro 210,00…
$218,060
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Tropical Modern Villa in Prime Umalas Area: A Luxurious Modern 2 Bedroom Sanctuary …
$178,800
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Live the Bali Dream: Exquisite Umalas Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Private Oasis Price at USD…
$189,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dalung, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dalung, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Explore the stunning two-story villa that merges Scandinavian chic with Indonesian artistry,…
$215,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This luxury villa project is located in the residential and quiet area of Padonan, features …
$231,212
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the desirable Kayu Tulang area of Canggu, this elegant 1-bedroom villa embodies t…
$171,239
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Peaceful Villa with Easy Access to Bali’s Vibrant Hotspots Price at USD 170,000 until 2069 …
$170,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This well-designed 2-bedroom villa in Umalas, built in 2013, offers a perfect blend of conte…
$230,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
$260,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover the perfect blend of modern design and convenience with this elegant 1-bedroom vill…
$255,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Embrace the essence of Bali’s tropical elegance with this exquisite 3-year leasehold villa, …
$296,779
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the perfect blend of modern living and investment potential with this charming 2-be…
$186,807
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Bali Living: Modern Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft Just Minutes from Batu Belig Beach…
$210,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern Luxury at an Unbeatable Price: Own This Stunning Leasehold 1-bed Villa in Canggu – Be…
$220,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embrace the beauty of Bali with this enchanting 1-bedroom villa located in the heart of Kero…
$179,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This new villa is located only 700 meters away from Berawa Beach which is one of the most be…
$225,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Your Bali Dream Home Awaits: Stylish Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Private Jacuzzi & Outdoor Lo…
$198,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the serene Umalas area, this loft-style one-bedroom villa offers both tranquility…
$175,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautifully designed 2-bedroom villa in Buduk, North Canggu, offers a serene yet conven…
$159,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the epitome of serene luxury with this stunning off-plan villa located in the heart…
$238,868
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bali Home for Sale: 1-Bedroom Leasehold Villa  in Babakan – Canggu Priced at USD 200,000 L…
$200,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Embrace the epitome of luxury living with this stunning villa nestled in the enchanting area…
$195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
$320,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stylish Enclosed Living Villa near Berawa and Batu Bolong – Perfect Bali Getaway Price at U…
$159,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the vibrant heart of Berawa, this beautifully renovated 2-bedroom villa offers th…
$220,000
