  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia

Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia
from
€319,742
;
21
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The longest pool in the world is 190 m, located on the roof will surprise the most sophisticated buyers of the property. All the necessary amenities for life and recreation are located on the territory of the complex - fitness center, space for work, restaurant on the top floor.

Advantages

The projected occupancy of the complex is 90% and above.

High potential for profit and resale.

Projected profitability of the complex during the first 3 years from current prices - 15-17%.

The highest quality finishing materials. Every square centimeter is thought out to the smallest detail.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the Berawa area, 500 meters from the ocean, in the tourist center of Bali. The complex is surrounded by Bali's top beach clubs, the best surfing spots, hundreds of popular places, cafes and restaurants, as well as all the necessary infrastructure for life and recreation.

New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty u okeana
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€292,796
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
from
€228,747
Residential complex Casa Anna
Bumbangku, Indonesia
from
€95,000
Residential complex Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€292,336
Residential complex SOHO STUDIO
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€64,049
You are viewing
Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€319,742
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€320,245
Area 105 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex of 10 townhouses in the popular Changu area. Two-bedroom townhouses ( 105 sq.m ), with designer repairs and furniture. Each house also has a modern « smart home ». Townhouse has an individual outdoor pool where you can retire and be alone with nature. Advantages of the complex: - Internal infrastructure includes round-the-clock security and customer service. - The best beach clubs, restaurants and boutiques of Bali are within walking distance. - The distance to Berava Beach is only 300 meters. The minimum down payment is 25%. Changu is the most popular tourist destination in Bali, which guarantees investment attractiveness and payback. Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the acquisition of real estate according to your wishes. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€164,439
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a restaurant, a co-working center, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a roof-top terrace with a picturesque view, concierge service and around-the-clock security. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Grohe sanitary ware Daikin air conditioning Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 12% per annum. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to clubs and a school, 35 minutes drive from the international airport.
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
from
€173,848
Area 75–108 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! The SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and easy access to all the main locations in Bali. Townhouses - from 75 to 108 sq.m. With a fully equipped view ( furniture, fitted kitchen, household appliances, plumbing, decor and landscaping, « smart house » ) system. On the territory there is a terrace with a swimming pool and sun loungers. The complex is rich in internal infrastructure: - spacious parking for cars and bikes; - reception desk, hosting guests; - coworking ( free for guests and owners ) for 30 seats; - cafe and bakery; - laundry room; - round-the-clock security and video surveillance. Advantages of the complex: - The complex is located in a very convenient place. This is a quiet street with quick access to all the main tourist areas of Bali: Seminyak, Changu, Kerobokan. - Just 10 minutes drive from the beaches of Batu-Belig, Berava, Petitenget. Pepito premium supermarket is 100 meters from the complex. - After completion of construction, the value of your property increases by at least 30%. Stable annual income of 12-18% ROI. LeaseHold 30 years. Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free! Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Realting.com
Go