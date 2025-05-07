Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Karangasem, Indonesia

Kecamatan Karangasem
67
Candidasa
8
Kecamatan Kubu
3
70 properties total found
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
The complex offers a unique combination of natural excellence and architectural mastery.The …
$187,993
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury Ocean-View Apartment in Prestigious Pandawa – 1 Bedrooms with Resort-Style Amenities …
$125,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 450 m²
This magnificent villa is located in the picturesque area of ​​the Pandava on the Bukit, Bal…
$1,43M
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 73 m²
Welcome to a utopian world of luxury and tranquility, meet the magnificent villas in the Buk…
$318,874
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 102 m²
This closed complex of Wills offers a unique opportunity to live in one of the most attracti…
$228,447
Villa 1 bedroom in Ujung, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ujung, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan villa from a noted developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia ?? Constr…
$150,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$225,000
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 102 m²
Cozy two-storey villas located on the picturesque Bukit Peninsula, a 10-minute drive from th…
$237,965
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
An exclusive villa complex on the island of Bali in the beautiful Bukit area, just 500 meter…
$209,409
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
Sales start – From December 1!   discover an exclusive residential complex on the ocean, w…
$159,913
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 25 m²
Attractive apartments in Bali, Bukit area, offer a unique combination of comfort and modern …
$109,464
Townhouse in Bukit, Indonesia
Townhouse
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 55 m²
A complex with premium penthouses is an ideal place for surfing enthusiasts, located in an e…
$257,003
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 73 m²
Luxury villas in the walled city are a unique combination of style, comfort and security in …
$250,149
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 285 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms and sauna – This is an ideal choice for those who are looking for a ho…
$599,673
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 550 m²
luxurious villa in Bukita — A unique combination of industrial aesthetics and charm. villa…
$2,28M
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
Sales start! Introducing a unique residential complex in Bali - the perfect combination of n…
$180,854
Townhouse in Bukit, Indonesia
Townhouse
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 81 m²
The unique complex of Townhaus and Will, located in one of the most picturesque places in Ba…
$227,937
Townhouse in Bukit, Indonesia
Townhouse
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 70 m²
Welcome to a luxury gated community of ocean view townhouses - your oasis in Bukit Peninsula…
$239,869
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 151 m²
A complex of three villas, in which the last villa available for sale remains.The complex is…
$285,559
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 238 m²
Pre Sale! on the picturesque island of Bali, in the prestigious area of ​​Ungasan on the B…
$447,375
2 bedroom apartment in Candidasa, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Candidasa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
$250,000
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
A complex of apartments is located in one of the picturesque places of South Bali, with a vi…
$1,62M
Villa 1 bedroom in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$225,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover refined living with this exquisite leasehold villa in the tranquil yet desirable ar…
$188,955
Townhouse in Bukit, Indonesia
Townhouse
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 58 m²
Exclusive penthouse in a closed complex of luxurious villas and apartments with an exciting …
$199,892
4 bedroom house in Candidasa, Indonesia
4 bedroom house
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
⭐️ Cool location. This project is a point of attraction in Bali. Ready for 2025. Net rental …
$1,90M
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 33 m²
The new apartment complex is not only a cozy home, but also a promising investment with high…
$76,330
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 32 m²
Pre Sale of an exclusive hotel complex on the ocean shore! A luxurious residential complex…
$87,211
1 bedroom apartment in Kantor Perbekel Tianyar Barat, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kantor Perbekel Tianyar Barat, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
A new complex of villas and apartments with a private Jacuzzi in Bukit, Bingin district from…
$89,955
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 75 m²
An exclusive villa with a private pool in a top location of Bukit, Melasti.This villa offers…
$299,837
