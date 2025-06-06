Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Karangasem
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Karangasem, Indonesia

Kecamatan Karangasem
16
Kecamatan Kubu
3
19 properties total found
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 33 m²
The new apartment complex is not only a cozy home, but also a promising investment with high…
$76,330
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 25 m²
Attractive apartments in Bali, Bukit area, offer a unique combination of comfort and modern …
$109,464
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
Oceanfront Apartments in Bukit.Investment-attractive apartments with high rental income.Pote…
$180,854
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 38 m²
Welcome to your new home on the beautiful island of Bali, in the Pandava area on the Bukit P…
$118,984
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 30 m²
Apart-complex of the business class on the Bukit Peninsula on Bali, specially created for th…
$86,810
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 32 m²
Pre Sale of an exclusive hotel complex on the ocean shore! A luxurious residential complex…
$87,211
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
A complex of apartments is located in one of the picturesque places of South Bali, with a vi…
$1,62M
1 bedroom apartment in Kantor Perbekel Tianyar Barat, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kantor Perbekel Tianyar Barat, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
A new complex of villas and apartments with a private Jacuzzi in Bukit, Bingin district from…
$89,955
1 bedroom apartment in Kantor Perbekel Tianyar Barat, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kantor Perbekel Tianyar Barat, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
A new complex of villas and apartments with a private Jacuzzi in Bukit, Bingin district from…
$119,940
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 35 m²
located on the picturesque cliff of the complex   offers a unique space that combines comfor…
$94,235
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 20 m²
Located in the picturesque Bukit area on the southern coast of Bali, this luxury complex off…
$99,946
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 28 m²
We bring to your attention exclusive apartments in a closed complex with an amazing view of …
$103,753
1 bedroom apartment in Kantor Perbekel Tianyar Barat, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kantor Perbekel Tianyar Barat, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/4
A new complex of villas and apartments with a private Jacuzzi in Bukit, Bingin district from…
$177,511
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 25 m²
located in the picturesque area of ​​Bukit on the island of Bali, this complex of apartments…
$104,059
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 37 m²
The new premium residential complex, located on the shore of the ocean in the picturesque Ku…
$99,946
2 bedroom apartment in Candidasa, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Candidasa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
$250,000
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Location: Bukit Peninsula.Fully furnishedManagement companyDelivery deadline November 2024Li…
$95,000
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 25 m²
A unique complex with its own 5* infrastructure in Bukit.The boutique hotel includes 50 room…
$80,909
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
The complex, located on the first line by the ocean in an elite area of ​​Bali, is an ideal …
$190,372
