Apartments for sale in Gianyar, Indonesia

30 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Singakerta, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Singakerta, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Cozy apartments in the heart of Ubud - your corner of harmony in Bali!Modern Bali-style comf…
$165,774
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 66 m²
Welcome to a unique residential complex in Bali, combining luxury, comfort and innovation.Th…
$160,199
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1/3
Harmonious landscape, park and architecture, private and public spaces in a conceptual villa…
$54,693
2 bedroom apartment
Kenderan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/4
Fully furnished apartments with a top location.The apartments are two-level, with a modern l…
$200,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Ubud at a real cost of $55,000 at the start. THe lowest cost for the sq m $162…
$57,571
2 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
5 penthouses in Ubud, fully equipped for comfortable living and renting out. Only 2min walk …
$191,904
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/2
110 villas and 8,000 square meters of family infrastructure in Ubud. For children: a kinderg…
$69,565
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Townhouses in Ubud overlooking the village square, are fully equipped for comfortable living…
$211,094
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 23 m²
We present to your attention unique apartments in the project - a residential complex with t…
$56,921
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
An exclusive complex of 27 apartments located in the heart of the jungle of Ubud on Bali. …
$82,812
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
4 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Floor 2/2
Private Penthouse in Central Ubud The best penthouse for those who treasure to live in a sec…
$1,58M
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/4
🏰 A complex of pharmacies in the central location of the cultural capital of Bali - Ubud. …
$85,000
1 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments with a top location and developed infrastructure.Initial payment - 50%. Leasehold…
$67,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in the popular area of Bali - Ubud with developed infrastructure. There is a co-w…
$62,369
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 39 m²
The project in Ubud is a modern complex of seven apart-complexes located in the heart of the…
$113,081
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer apart…
$69,305
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a modern complex. Individual project for investment. Average rental yield 8% -…
$160,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/5
Investment apartments in the heart of Ubud.Occupancy rate in Ubud 23%. Guaranteed return on …
$118,800
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 80 m²
A unique part of a residential complex in Bali, including 33 apartments and 7 penthouses, wh…
$180,854
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
5 penthouses in Ubud, fully equipped for comfortable living and renting out. Only 2min walk …
$201,499
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Ubud at a real cost of $90,000 at the start. The lowest cost per square meter,…
$86,357
2 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
2 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/2
Complex of 10 species villas on rice terraces. 2 bedrooms, pool From 107 square meters. Free…
$260,000
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 5/5
Welcome to a complex of luxury apartments and villas where life moves at your pace. Golden P…
$400,230
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 28 m²
The complex in Bali, located in the picturesque Ubud region, is specially created for digita…
$93,093
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/5
Investment apartments in the heart of Ubud.Occupancy rate in Ubud 23%. Guaranteed return on …
$159,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 47 m²
Apartments in a legendary complex in Bali, which has become a symbol of innovation and excel…
$106,252
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 55 m²
Apartment complex on the beautiful island of Bali, in the Ubud area. A total of 28 apartment…
$99,946
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 34 m²
The unique complex of apartments is located in the very center of the cultural and natural c…
$96,435
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indo…
$551,536
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment to the complex   with the best family infrastructure on Bali
$60,000
