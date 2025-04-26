Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Gianyar, Indonesia

Ubud District
29
Ubud
28
10 properties total found
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 66 m²
Welcome to a unique residential complex in Bali, combining luxury, comfort and innovation.Th…
$160,199
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 23 m²
We present to your attention unique apartments in the project - a residential complex with t…
$56,921
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
An exclusive complex of 27 apartments located in the heart of the jungle of Ubud on Bali. …
$82,812
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/4
🏰 A complex of pharmacies in the central location of the cultural capital of Bali - Ubud. …
$85,000
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 39 m²
The project in Ubud is a modern complex of seven apart-complexes located in the heart of the…
$113,081
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 80 m²
A unique part of a residential complex in Bali, including 33 apartments and 7 penthouses, wh…
$180,854
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 28 m²
The complex in Bali, located in the picturesque Ubud region, is specially created for digita…
$93,093
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 47 m²
Apartments in a legendary complex in Bali, which has become a symbol of innovation and excel…
$106,252
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 55 m²
Apartment complex on the beautiful island of Bali, in the Ubud area. A total of 28 apartment…
$99,946
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 34 m²
The unique complex of apartments is located in the very center of the cultural and natural c…
$96,435
