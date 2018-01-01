  1. Realting.com
Low-rise residence with swimming pools, Voula, Greece

Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€1,21M
;
20
About the complex

We offer apartments with storerooms.

The residence features swimming pools and an underground parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
  • Solar panels
  • Underfloor heating
  • Oak floors
  • Daikin heat pump
  • Daikin air conditioning
  • Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure

Voula is the southern suburb of Athens, located on the coast and 16 km from the city center.

New building location
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Low-rise residence with swimming pools, Voula, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€1,21M
