Low-rise residence with swimming pools, Voula, Greece

We offer luxury apartments with verandas.
The residence features a parking.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the most vibrant and developing areas of Athens.
Center of Athens - 6 km
Piraeus Port - 15 minutes
International school - 12 minutes
Acropolis - 15 minutes
Shopping mall - 8 minutes
Golf club - 18 minutes
Metro station - 9 minutes walk
Tram station - 1.3 km
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms, balconies and views of the city and the mountains.
There is an underground garage and a roof-top garden.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Video intercom
Kitchen cabinetry
Air conditioning
Alarm
Autonomous heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet residential area, in a green suburb of Athens.
Supermarket - 140 meters
Shopping mall - 100 meters
Bus stop - 190 meters
School - 250 meters
Railway station - 800 meters
Pireus Port - 17.5 km
Athens center - 11.5 km
Athens International Airport - 24 km
Kifisia - 10 minutes drive
The new residential complex includes 14 apartments with 2 bedrooms and 7 duplexes with 3 bedrooms. The apartments have covered verandas and a space in two-level parking lot. There are also 7 storage rooms in the building.
Facilities and equipment in the house
panoramic windows with double glazing
parquet floors
equipped kitchen and bathrooms
built-in wardrobes
air ventilation system
Location and nearby infrastructure
Paleo Faliro is one of the most modern areas of the capital with numberless influences from different cultures. Located within 8 km from the center of Athens, the recently rebuilt Marina Flisvos is the first high standard marina in Greece with the ability to serve a large number of mega — yachts. Apart from hosting private luxury yachts, Marina Flisvos is the home to a number of restaurants, café, bars that are daily full of people of all ages who enjoy the view of the boats and Kastella in the background, as Piraeus is only 7 km away. Only a few meters away is located the park of Flisvos, a lush green area full of playgrounds, paths for walking and of course an open air cinema for romantic summer nights. One of the biggest advantages of living in Paleo Faliro lies in the unique combination of proximity to the city center and the resort atmosphere of the area, as the famous beaches of Mpatis, Flisvos and Eden are in just few minutes’ walk away. The access to the area is extremely easy because it is served by a variety of bus lines and of course by the historic tram. Moreover, there is direct access from the international airport ”Venizelos“ (which is 35 km away) via the express bus line X95.