Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece

We offer a spacious penthouse with a panoramic sea view, a swimming pool of 21 m2, two parking spaces, a roof-top garden and large terraces.

Features of the flats

Lower floor: large double bedroom with a bathroom and a spacious dressing area, two large double bedrooms with a shared bathroom, an open-plan living-dining area with an L-shaped kitchen with a cooker island and a breakfast bar, a balcony, a guest toilet.

Upper floor: a separate apartment consisting of a large double bedroom and a living room with kitchenette, opening onto the roof-top garden with extensive terraces and a swimming pool, a spacious dressing room and a bathroom, a storeroom.

Security door

Video intercom

Suspended ceilings

Hidden lighting

Air conditioning

Solar panels

"Smart Home" system

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious suburb of Athens, 250 meters from the sea and the marinas, near a golf course.