  2. Greece
  3. Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece

Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece

Attica, Greece
from
€2,41M
;
11
About the complex

We offer a spacious penthouse with a panoramic sea view, a swimming pool of 21 m2, two parking spaces, a roof-top garden and large terraces.

Features of the flats

Lower floor: large double bedroom with a bathroom and a spacious dressing area, two large double bedrooms with a shared bathroom, an open-plan living-dining area with an L-shaped kitchen with a cooker island and a breakfast bar, a balcony, a guest toilet.

Upper floor: a separate apartment consisting of a large double bedroom and a living room with kitchenette, opening onto the roof-top garden with extensive terraces and a swimming pool, a spacious dressing room and a bathroom, a storeroom.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Video intercom
  • Suspended ceilings
  • Hidden lighting
  • Air conditioning
  • Solar panels
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious suburb of Athens, 250 meters from the sea and the marinas, near a golf course.

New building location
Attica, Greece

Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence close to the port, Keratsini, Greece
Salaminos, Greece
from
€319,000
Residential complex New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€500,000
Residential complex New residence in a quiet area, Drosia, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€557,760
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Artemida, Greece
from
€190,000
Residential complex Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€1,15M
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments near the port, Pireus, Greece
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments near the port, Pireus, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€380,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished and serviced apartments. The residence features an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house LED lighting Heat pump Aluminium double-glazed windows Kitchen cabinetry Fitted wardrobes Electric roller blinds Location and nearby infrastructure Pireus Port - 3 minutes Marina - 5 minutes Stadium - 34 minutes
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking in the popular area of Pangrati, Athens, Greece
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking in the popular area of Pangrati, Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€550,400
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with views of the Acropolis and Mount Lycabettus, parking spaces and storerooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heaters LED lighting "Smart home" system Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure Supermarket - 130 meters Metro station - 750 meters Primary school - 170 meters Grove - 1.3 km
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Athens, Greece
from
€278,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: V² DEVELOPMENT
Traversed by tram line that connects it to Athens center and the riviera, Nea Smirni is developed around its popular square, providing an amazing selection of options for entertainment, sports, dining and shopping! Nea Smirni is one of the most vibrant residential suburbs and the 7 apartments in Santa Barbara Residences mark your new home in Athens! 
