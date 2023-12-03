Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Vereinbarte Verwaltungsgemeinschaft der Stadt Nuertingen
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Vereinbarte Verwaltungsgemeinschaft der Stadt Nuertingen, Germany

Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop in Wolfschlugen, Germany
Shop
Wolfschlugen, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
The new Lidl supermarket on the ground floor of a residential building with a long lease agr…
€4,20M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir