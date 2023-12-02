Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gemeindeverwaltungsverband Waldenbuch Steinenbronn, Germany

2 room apartment in Steinenbronn, Germany
2 room apartment
Steinenbronn, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 7
Renovated 2-room apartment for sale on the 2nd floor of an apartment building in Stuttgart Z…
€350,500
per month
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch

Properties features in Gemeindeverwaltungsverband Waldenbuch Steinenbronn, Germany

