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Apartment in a new building Idea Development Panorama I

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$87,565
VAT
from
$1,490/m²
;
4
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ID: 35065
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Address
    Giorgi Danelia Street

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

Floors: 14

Apartments: 174

Apartment Size: from 52 m²

Starting Price: 87 565 $, 1490 $ per square meter

Commercial Space: 3,751 m²

Parking: 3-level garage

Delivery: Green frame +

Location: Vake-Saburtalo

Status: Completed

Lobby with concierge service – for comfort and full-service living.

Padel court – for a healthy and active lifestyle.

3-level parking – for spacious and secure vehicle storage.

Children’s area – for fun and adventure.

Relaxation spaces – for peace and unwinding.

Terraces at Idea Panorama – each apartment comes with a spacious terrace designed for all seasons, suitable for relaxation, exercise, or practical use.

Comfortable living for every family member, regardless of age.

Developing neighborhood – with a pre-agreed development plan.

Well-maintained lobby and common areas with property management services.

Essential daily infrastructure – shops, pharmacies, and more.

Flexible payment options – in-house installment plans available.

Guaranteed capital growth potential – a reliable source of stable income.

Gallery of features: • Apartments delivered with Green Frame + • Heating boiler with piping • Storage space for boiler and external AC units • Energy-efficient aluminum exterior doors and windows • MDF-finished entrance doors • Engineered flooring • Plastered walls • All utility connections ready (gas, water, electricity) • Electrical wiring per apartment layout • Access control system and video intercom • Terraces finished with frost-resistant granite

Location highlights: • City Central Park – 9 min walk • Vake-Saburtalo connecting road – 6 min walk • Saburtalo-Bagevi connecting bridge – 3 min walk • Metro University Station – 6 min walk

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Tbilisi, Georgia
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Apartment in a new building Idea Development Panorama I
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$87,565
VAT
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