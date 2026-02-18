  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Apartment in a new building Ocean Vake Plaza

Apartment in a new building Ocean Vake Plaza

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$400,000
VAT
from
$2,500/m²
;
4
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 35055
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Address
    Zakaria Paliashvili Street, 102

Property characteristics

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Ocean Vake Plaza

Ocean Vake Plaza is a beautifully designed, contemporary, premium-quality residential building located in the prestigious Vake district, between Paliashvili and Mukhadze streets. Surrounded by low-rise buildings, the project offers a peaceful, open, and serene living environment.

One of its key advantages is its prime location — just a two-minute walk from Vake Park, one of the largest and most beloved green recreational areas in Tbilisi. ⸻ Premium Living Concept In line with Ocean Capital’s brand philosophy, every project is built using only premium-quality materials and top-tier facilities. The goal is to create a perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and functionality, while also enhancing the overall aesthetics and sustainability of the city.

Special attention is given to: • energy efficiency • thermal insulation • environmentally responsible construction All of this contributes to reducing the building’s overall carbon footprint.

Customization & Turnkey Services

Ocean Premium Standard already offers a high level of flexibility, including the ability to individually plan interior layouts.

In addition, the company provides fully tailored services such as: • architectural interior design • high-quality 3D rendering • renovation services • furniture selection, purchasing, and installation Ocean takes care of every detail — allowing the owner to simply move in and feel at home.

Management & Services

The building is managed to the highest standards, ensuring comfort, safety, and convenience for residents. Maintenance includes: • cleaning of interior and exterior spaces • full maintenance of all equipment and utilities • backup systems • 24/7 security with audio-video monitoring • elevator servicing • gardening Additional services: • concierge • 24/7 security • cleaning service • medical assistance • food ordering • restaurant reservations • limousine service • technical assistance (plumbing, electrical, etc.)

Residents are also provided with transparent, quarterly reports on expenditures.

Energy Efficiency & Sustainability

The building incorporates advanced materials and technologies to improve efficiency and sustainability. Key features include: • smart home systems to reduce electricity and heat usage • high-performance thermal insulation materials • energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the building • motion-sensor lighting in common areas • solar panels for shared spaces • double-glazed doors and windows with low-emission glass

Development Standards

Ocean Capital’s international team brings extensive experience and is committed to raising development standards in Georgia. All projects are built: • without compromise • in accordance with the highest European standards • with exceptional attention to quality and detail This level of execution sets the company apart in the local market.

Commitment & Vision

Ocean Capital is committed to delivering projects: • on time • exactly as promised • with maximum customer satisfaction The company’s long-term vision is to become the most trusted premium real estate developer in Georgia. With strong financial backing and a debt-free structure, Ocean Capital ensures stability, reliability, and consistent quality in every project.

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex “Next Address”
Batumi, Georgia
from
$1,734
Apartment building Compact House
Batumi, Georgia
from
$47,000
Apart-hotel Old City Panorama
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$105,000
Residential complex Villa Alazani Valley
Kisiskhevi, Georgia
from
$400,000
Residential quarter Batumi View apartments
Batumi, Georgia
from
$47,000
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Ocean Vake Plaza
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$400,000
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Gudauri, Georgia
from
$125,000
Finishing options Finished
Apartments at the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness hotel complex. The Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness hotel complex is located at the foot of the Caucasus Mountains, near the Gudauri ski resort and close to Tbilisi, Georgia's capital. The unique combination of nature, ther…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Kutaisi, Georgia
from
$3,300
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 13
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Batumi, Georgia
from
$135,000
VAT
The year of construction 2027
Alliance Centropolis — A New Level of Investment & Lifestyle Prime Location Situated on the first coastline of Batumi, just 50 meters from the sea, offering breathtaking views of the coast and boulevard. Multifunctional Complex 24 infrastructure components combining business, leisure…
Agency
PB Property
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PB Property
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
Georgia Residence Permit by Real Estate in 2026: Requirements, Process and Changes
18.02.2026
Georgia Residence Permit by Real Estate in 2026: Requirements, Process and Changes
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
27.08.2025
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
Show all publications