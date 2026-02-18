Apartment in a new building Ocean Vake Plaza

Ocean Vake Plaza

Ocean Vake Plaza is a beautifully designed, contemporary, premium-quality residential building located in the prestigious Vake district, between Paliashvili and Mukhadze streets. Surrounded by low-rise buildings, the project offers a peaceful, open, and serene living environment.

One of its key advantages is its prime location — just a two-minute walk from Vake Park, one of the largest and most beloved green recreational areas in Tbilisi. ⸻ Premium Living Concept In line with Ocean Capital’s brand philosophy, every project is built using only premium-quality materials and top-tier facilities. The goal is to create a perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and functionality, while also enhancing the overall aesthetics and sustainability of the city.

Special attention is given to: • energy efficiency • thermal insulation • environmentally responsible construction All of this contributes to reducing the building’s overall carbon footprint.

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Customization & Turnkey Services

Ocean Premium Standard already offers a high level of flexibility, including the ability to individually plan interior layouts.

In addition, the company provides fully tailored services such as: • architectural interior design • high-quality 3D rendering • renovation services • furniture selection, purchasing, and installation Ocean takes care of every detail — allowing the owner to simply move in and feel at home.

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Management & Services

The building is managed to the highest standards, ensuring comfort, safety, and convenience for residents. Maintenance includes: • cleaning of interior and exterior spaces • full maintenance of all equipment and utilities • backup systems • 24/7 security with audio-video monitoring • elevator servicing • gardening Additional services: • concierge • 24/7 security • cleaning service • medical assistance • food ordering • restaurant reservations • limousine service • technical assistance (plumbing, electrical, etc.)

Residents are also provided with transparent, quarterly reports on expenditures.

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Energy Efficiency & Sustainability

The building incorporates advanced materials and technologies to improve efficiency and sustainability. Key features include: • smart home systems to reduce electricity and heat usage • high-performance thermal insulation materials • energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the building • motion-sensor lighting in common areas • solar panels for shared spaces • double-glazed doors and windows with low-emission glass

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Development Standards

Ocean Capital’s international team brings extensive experience and is committed to raising development standards in Georgia. All projects are built: • without compromise • in accordance with the highest European standards • with exceptional attention to quality and detail This level of execution sets the company apart in the local market.

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Commitment & Vision

Ocean Capital is committed to delivering projects: • on time • exactly as promised • with maximum customer satisfaction The company’s long-term vision is to become the most trusted premium real estate developer in Georgia. With strong financial backing and a debt-free structure, Ocean Capital ensures stability, reliability, and consistent quality in every project.