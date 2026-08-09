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Apartments for sale in Vannes, France

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25 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$260,356
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$212,630
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$317,184
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$281,503
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$226,572
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$173,125
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5 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
5 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 106 m²
Floor 3
On the historic site of the former St. Clair Clinic, Belvedere, a rare spot, just a stone's …
$697,147
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3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$244,001
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$166,523
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2 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$196,920
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4 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
On the historic site of the former St. Clair Clinic, Belvedere, a rare spot, just a stone's …
$465,345
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$230,058
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$233,544
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$182,420
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$224,249
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$257,713
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$181,058
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$257,713
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$203,527
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
On the historic site of the former St. Clair Clinic, Belvedere, a rare spot, just a stone's …
$459,536
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$267,241
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$288,110
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$213,559
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 3
On the historic site of the former St. Clair Clinic, Belvedere, a rare spot, just a stone's …
$530,180
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$249,811
Leave a request

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