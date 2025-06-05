Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Quimper, France

1 BHK
7
2 BHK
62
3 BHK
20
89 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$227,021
3 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
3 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$318,676
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$236,309
3 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
3 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$297,231
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$183,265
1 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
1 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$240,953
3 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
3 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$226,520
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$224,972
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$221,557
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$250,925
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$223,606
3 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
3 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$239,041
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$226,474
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$218,825
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$224,289
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$231,938
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$223,060
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$224,835
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$198,063
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$238,768
3 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
3 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$247,009
3 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
3 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$292,313
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$192,371
3 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
3 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$305,426
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$241,090
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$221,967
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$224,699
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$225,108
3 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
3 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$253,839
2 bedroom apartment in Quimper, France
2 bedroom apartment
Quimper, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$233,304
