Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Passy
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Passy, France

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Passy, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Passy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 106 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$682,975
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go