Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Palaiseau

Residential properties for sale in Palaiseau, France

Bretigny-sur-Orge
19
21 property total found
Castle 14 rooms in Les Ulis, France
Castle 14 rooms
Les Ulis, France
Rooms 14
Number of floors 3
"Castle of Sleeping Beauty" looking in a mirror lake. Perhaps one of the most impressive an…
€9,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
4 room apartment in Massy, France
4 room apartment
Massy, France
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: immediately Located in the front row of the Vilzhenis Park…
€432,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€266,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€276,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
2 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€209,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
2 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€206,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
2 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€232,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€270,200
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€289,800
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€288,300
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€288,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€288,300
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€295,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€294,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€311,600
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
4 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€346,700
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
4 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€346,900
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
4 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€353,100
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
4 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€379,900
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
5 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€483,800
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
5 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 5
Area 117 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€486,900
Leave a request

Property types in Palaiseau

apartments

Properties features in Palaiseau, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir