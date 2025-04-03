Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Nogent-sur-Marne, France

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Villiers-sur-Marne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The complex consists o…
$233,024
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Villiers-sur-Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The residence is made…
$621,857
Leave a request
Properties features in Nogent-sur-Marne, France

