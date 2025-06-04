Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metz
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Metz, France

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$127,261
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$152,531
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$111,894
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$107,569
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$141,831
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$113,829
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$138,644
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$161,182
Leave a request

Properties features in Metz, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go