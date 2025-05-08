Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Metropole de Lyon, France

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
APARTMENTS WITH ACCESS TO THE GARDEN!  🌿 LE CALISTÉ – PEACE AND CONVENIENCE NEAR LYON 🏙️ …
$282,829
1 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/4
THE APARTMENT IS ABOUT TO BE COMPLETED, already in 2025 🏡 WELLCOME HARMONY – LYON (69007) …
$343,920
