Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Limoges
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Limoges, France

1 property total found
House 10 bedrooms in Le Chatenet-en-Dognon, France
House 10 bedrooms
Le Chatenet-en-Dognon, France
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 10
Area 570 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Limoges, France

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes