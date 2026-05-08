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Seaview Houses for Sale in Grasse, France

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Cannes
20
Antibes
6
Mougins
6
Le Cannet
5
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4 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in 2, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
2, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 1/2
The elegant villa was built in 1910 by the Moldavian and Romanian prince Jean Ghica for his …
$1,96M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a pool at Domaine Mougins.  Rooms: 5 - Living Area:171 m². Plot Area: 67…
$2,49M
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5 bedroom house in Antibes, France
5 bedroom house
Antibes, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 236 m²
VERY BEAUTIFUL VILLA - OPEN SEA VIEW Antibes: in a quiet and secure area with swimming pool …
$1,29M
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
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Property types in Grasse

villas

Properties features in Grasse, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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