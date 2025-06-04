Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Boulogne Billancourt, France

Issy les Moulineaux
50
Vanves
17
Meudon
4
114 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Issy les Moulineaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Issy les Moulineaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 5
| Studio
$123,127
3 bedroom apartment in Boulogne Billancourt, France
3 bedroom apartment
Boulogne Billancourt, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 5
The new living space is located in a prestigious area in the west of Paris, in Boulogne-Bill…
$1,09M
4 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
4 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
| Apartments
$879,969
2 bedroom apartment in Issy les Moulineaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Issy les Moulineaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Bordering the Seine and the 15th arrondissement of Paris, Issy-les-Moulineaux has naturally …
$765,882
3 bedroom apartment in Issy les Moulineaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Issy les Moulineaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Bordering the Seine and the 15th arrondissement of Paris, Issy-les-Moulineaux has naturally …
$1,06M
1 bedroom apartment in Issy les Moulineaux, France
1 bedroom apartment
Issy les Moulineaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Bordering the Seine and the 15th arrondissement of Paris, Issy-les-Moulineaux has naturally …
$510,588
3 bedroom apartment in Issy les Moulineaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Issy les Moulineaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Issy-les-Moulineaux is a pioneering “Smart City” at the gates of Paris. Ile de Saint is loca…
$480,607
3 bedroom apartment in Meudon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Meudon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
The residential area, built around a large central garden, aims to reduce the carbon footpri…
$482,896
3 bedroom apartment in Issy les Moulineaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Issy les Moulineaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Bordering the Seine and the 15th arrondissement of Paris, Issy-les-Moulineaux has naturally …
$881,228
4 bedroom apartment in Issy les Moulineaux, France
4 bedroom apartment
Issy les Moulineaux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 5
Issy-les-Moulineaux is a pioneering “Smart City” at the gates of Paris. Ile de Saint is loca…
$663,696
2 bedroom apartment in Boulogne Billancourt, France
2 bedroom apartment
Boulogne Billancourt, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4
The new living space is located in a prestigious area in the west of Paris, in Boulogne-Bill…
$875,392
2 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
| Apartments
$456,577
4 bedroom apartment in Issy les Moulineaux, France
4 bedroom apartment
Issy les Moulineaux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
Floor 5
Bordering the Seine and the 15th arrondissement of Paris, Issy-les-Moulineaux has naturally …
$2,10M
2 bedroom apartment in Issy les Moulineaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Issy les Moulineaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 5
Bordering the Seine and the 15th arrondissement of Paris, Issy-les-Moulineaux has naturally …
$619,526
2 bedroom apartment in Issy les Moulineaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Issy les Moulineaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5
Bordering the Seine and the 15th arrondissement of Paris, Issy-les-Moulineaux has naturally …
$746,772
3 bedroom apartment in Boulogne Billancourt, France
3 bedroom apartment
Boulogne Billancourt, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
The new living space is located in a prestigious area in the west of Paris, in Boulogne-Bill…
$1,12M
3 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$799,868
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Vanves, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$134,913
4 bedroom apartment in Boulogne Billancourt, France
4 bedroom apartment
Boulogne Billancourt, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 6
The new living space is located in a prestigious area in the west of Paris, in Boulogne-Bill…
$1,48M
3 bedroom apartment in Boulogne Billancourt, France
3 bedroom apartment
Boulogne Billancourt, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
The new living space is located in a prestigious area in the west of Paris, in Boulogne-Bill…
$966,936
3 bedroom apartment in Issy les Moulineaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Issy les Moulineaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2
Bordering the Seine and the 15th arrondissement of Paris, Issy-les-Moulineaux has naturally …
$812,799
2 bedroom apartment in Issy les Moulineaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Issy les Moulineaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
Bordering the Seine and the 15th arrondissement of Paris, Issy-les-Moulineaux has naturally …
$753,066
2 bedroom apartment in Boulogne Billancourt, France
2 bedroom apartment
Boulogne Billancourt, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$595,038
3 bedroom apartment in Boulogne Billancourt, France
3 bedroom apartment
Boulogne Billancourt, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
The new living space is located in a prestigious area in the west of Paris, in Boulogne-Bill…
$909,721
4 bedroom apartment in Issy les Moulineaux, France
4 bedroom apartment
Issy les Moulineaux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 3
Issy-les-Moulineaux is a pioneering “Smart City” at the gates of Paris. Ile de Saint is loca…
$617,924
3 bedroom apartment in Boulogne Billancourt, France
3 bedroom apartment
Boulogne Billancourt, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$801,012
3 bedroom apartment in Issy les Moulineaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Issy les Moulineaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
Bordering the Seine and the 15th arrondissement of Paris, Issy-les-Moulineaux has naturally …
$954,235
2 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$468,020
2 bedroom apartment in Boulogne Billancourt, France
2 bedroom apartment
Boulogne Billancourt, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
The new living space is located in a prestigious area in the west of Paris, in Boulogne-Bill…
$698,025
5 bedroom apartment in Boulogne Billancourt, France
5 bedroom apartment
Boulogne Billancourt, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 106 m²
The new living space is located in a prestigious area in the west of Paris, in Boulogne-Bill…
$1,90M
