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Residential properties for sale in Blois, France

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1 property total found
Castle 9 bedrooms in Blois, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Blois, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Castle of the XIX century in the heart of the Loire Valley, 15 km to Blois.The castle with a…
$1,82M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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