Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Bas Rhin
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bas Rhin, France

;
Strasbourg
576
Hoenheim
83
Haguenau Wissembourg
8
Bischheim
3
584 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
1 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$160,344
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mittelhausbergen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mittelhausbergen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the village and a stone's throw from the European Business Area .We present …
$322,430
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
1 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$138,035
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 bedroom apartment in Mittelhausbergen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mittelhausbergen, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
In the heart of the village and a stone's throw from the European Business Area .We present …
$223,668
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
2 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
Discover in a preview our new address located in Strasbourg, a human-scale living space idea…
$245,163
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
1 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3
Strasbourg, with its stunning cathedral carved like lace, is considered one of the most beau…
$402,021
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
2 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 4
Your exclusive address in Strasbourg. Come and discover your new address, part of Strasbourg…
$284,436
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hoenheim, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hoenheim, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$207,878
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
2 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$266,078
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mittelhausbergen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mittelhausbergen, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the village and a stone's throw from the European Business Area .We present …
$238,192
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
1 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$166,618
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
3 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
The residential area, which is located in the Kronenburg district of Strasbourg, offers thre…
$324,754
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
3 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$600,824
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
1 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$160,344
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
2 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2
Strasbourg, the European capital, occupies a strategic position in the heart of Europe. A st…
$659,268
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
3 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 5
Strasbourg, with its stunning cathedral carved like lace, is considered one of the most beau…
$796,606
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mittelhausbergen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mittelhausbergen, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the village and a stone's throw from the European Business Area .We present …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
1 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$157,555
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Hoenheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Hoenheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$299,508
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Soufflenheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Soufflenheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new project in Soufflenheim and give yourself a unique quality of life by becom…
$248,649
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
2 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$338,116
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
1 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 4
| Apartments
$151,978
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hoenheim, France
1 bedroom apartment
Hoenheim, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$163,136
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
2 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4
Discover in a preview our new address located in Strasbourg, a human-scale living space idea…
$297,449
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
1 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$160,344
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Hoenheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Hoenheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$282,142
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
2 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$214,605
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
2 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Strasbourg, with its stunning cathedral carved like lace, is considered one of the most beau…
$679,950
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hoenheim, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hoenheim, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
| Apartments
$259,920
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
1 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$142,218
Leave a request

Property types in Bas Rhin

apartments
houses

Properties features in Bas Rhin, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go