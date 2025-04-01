Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Arrondissement of Nanterre
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Arrondissement of Nanterre, France

Rueil-Malmaison
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Courbevoie, France
2 bedroom apartment
Courbevoie, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France T…
$1,23M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Courbevoie, France
3 bedroom apartment
Courbevoie, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France The residential compl…
$809,341
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rueil-Malmaison, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France The residential com…
$591,922
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rueil-Malmaison, France
1 bedroom apartment
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France The comp…
$354,737
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Arrondissement of Nanterre, France

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes