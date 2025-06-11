Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Angers
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Angers, France

Avrille
97
97 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
4 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$312,936
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
4 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 4
Located less than 20 minutes from Angers, Avrille is a city full of life. It is known that t…
$284,478
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$256,021
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$202,616
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
Located less than 20 minutes from Angers, Avrille is a city full of life. It is known that t…
$227,564
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
Located less than 20 minutes from Angers, Avrille is a city full of life. It is known that t…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
Located less than 20 minutes from Angers, Avrille is a city full of life. It is known that t…
$191,517
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Located less than 20 minutes from Angers, Avrille is a city full of life. It is known that t…
$199,201
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
4 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 4
Located less than 20 minutes from Angers, Avrille is a city full of life. It is known that t…
$360,364
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Located less than 20 minutes from Angers, Avrille is a city full of life. It is known that t…
$184,878
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
4 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 3
Located less than 20 minutes from Angers, Avrille is a city full of life. It is known that t…
$274,992
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
4 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$328,966
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$204,892
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$175,391
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
1 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$165,906
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
4 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$324,413
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$241,318
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
5 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 97 m²
| Apartments
$360,364
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$254,977
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
5 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 102 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$379,335
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
Located less than 20 minutes from Angers, Avrille is a city full of life. It is known that t…
$170,744
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
1 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$161,163
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$184,878
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
5 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 97 m²
| Apartments
$369,850
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Located less than 20 minutes from Angers, Avrille is a city full of life. It is known that t…
$182,980
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
Located less than 20 minutes from Angers, Avrille is a city full of life. It is known that t…
$218,077
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Located less than 20 minutes from Angers, Avrille is a city full of life. It is known that t…
$180,135
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$203,849
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Located less than 20 minutes from Angers, Avrille is a city full of life. It is known that t…
$213,335
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$176,341
Leave a request

Property types in Angers

apartments

Properties features in Angers, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go