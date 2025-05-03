Permettre la visualisation du contenu du site et l'accès aux fonctionnalités. Ce type de cookies est utilisé uniquement pour le bon fonctionnement du site et n'est pas cédé à des tiers. La désactivation est impossible sans perturber le fonctionnement du site.
Cookies analytiques
Aidez-nous à améliorer les performances du site, votre expérience d'utilisation du site et à le rendre plus pratique à utiliser. Les informations collectées par ces types de cookies sont agrégées et donc anonymes. Utilisé pour fournir des indicateurs statistiques d’utilisation du site sans identifier les utilisateurs.
Cookies publicitaires
Permettez-nous de réduire nos coûts marketing et d’améliorer l’expérience utilisateur.
Sauvegarder
Realting.com utilise des cookies pour améliorer votre interaction avec le site Web. Vous pouvez configurer quels cookies seront enregistrés sur votre appareil.
En savoir plus
Le Cruise Collection est situé dans la zone de développement d'Antalya, Altintash. Des constructions à grande échelle sont prévues dans la région avec le développement de toutes les infrastructures nécessaires, ce qui en fera un "nouveau centre d'Antalya". Les appartements ont des finitions…
5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, …
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square me…
NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both
We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, sch…
Vega Cosy en Alanya, Le quartier Oba se compose de 2 blocs, 4 étages et un total de 46 appartements sur une superficie de 2.665 m2.Il comprend différents types d'appartements comme 1+1, 2+1 et 3+1 duplex et 3+1 duplex jardin.La date de début de la construction est le 14.05.2023 et la date d'…
Recommander
Agence
Ogenusproperty
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
ALANYA BEKTASVUE PANORAMIQUE DE L ' ALANYA5+1 VILLA TRIBLEX4 BATHROOMS – 4 WCPOOL PRIVÉGARDEN PRIVÉEENTREPRISE PRIVÉEPARKING PRIVÉBBQ PRIVÉFULLY FURNISCASTLE ET VUE MERCENTRE ALANYA 3 KMZone VILLA de 350 m2580 m2 Zone de terrassement
Recommander
Agence
Ogenusproperty
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
This is the purpose for which the apartment will be used, and personal preferences. Someone plans to live in apartments continuously, someone - to spend a vacation, and someone is interested in receiving passive income from rent. The apartment we want to offer you is perfect for all these op…
Infrastructure complexe:Parking extérieurStation de recharge des véhicules électriquesService de navetteRestaurantCaféMinimarchéPiscine avec terrasse ensoleilléeParc aquatiqueAire de jeux pour enfantsEspace détente (billiards, PlayStation, cinéma)Centre de remise en formeBain turcSalon de co…
Le projet est situé dans la zone supérieure d'Oba, qui a une vue unique et magnifique sur Alanya et se distingue par sa nature et l'air pur. En même temps, tout le confort de la vie en ville à distance de marche.Dans le projet appartements avec 1-4 chambres. De grandes fenêtres offrent une v…
La résidence dispose de piscines intérieures et extérieures, d'un jacuzzi et d'un parc aquatique, d'un bar vitaminé, d'un court de tennis, d'un mini-golf, d'un jardin, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un coin salon, d'un barbecue, d'un parking, d'une sécurité 24h/24, d'une salle de fitness…
Nouveau bâtiment à Mersin, Mezitli Deux blocs sur 14 étages Appartements 1 + 1 et 2 + 1 Superficie 1 + 1 - 58 m2 brut Superficie 2 + 1 - 70 m2 brut Début de la construction - 30/01/2023 Fin de la construction - 30/12/2024 Distance à la mer - 1300 mètres Prix 1 + 1 à partir de 55.000 euros Pr…
Le nouveau projet de classe premium NORDIC ART 2 est une résidence résidentielle de nouvelle génération qui combine toutes les caractéristiques d'un complexe hôtelier et d'un bien immobilier de luxe attrayant pour l'investissement. Début des travaux : octobre 2024. p>< p>Date d'achèvement : …
We present to your attention our new premium project in the Mahmutlar region of Alanya - this is a high quality with a unique concept.
The complex will be located in the new center of the developed area of Mahmutlar.
You can easily reach the equipped beach and promenade, which are located …
The structure of this project includes 2 blocks of low-rise buildings, designed for 53 apartments of various layouts. The total area of the residential complex is 3005m2. Within walking distance are supermarkets, shops, schools, kindergartens. The complex has its own infrastructure, which …
New Built Luxury 2 bedroom Apartment in Oba-Alanya is inviting you to relax lifestyle in a nice neighborhood. Why Buy This Luxury Apartment in Alanya-It is built with the highest quality -Quiet family atmosphere in the prestigious complex - High Rental return Luxury Apartments in Alanya with…
If you want to feel yourself in a complex like five star hotel when you are on vacation in your home ,you must choose Gold Cıty to buy.This apartment is 2+1 on the second floor of the main building in Gold City complex, in Kargıcak, Alanya.There is a large balcony and two bathrooms in the a…
-Each and every apartment in Litore residence its own touch. Blessed with a sunny perspective, this exceptional 110 sqm residence offers peace, space, light and convenience without compromise. it is a short walk to the beach. This is an exceptional opportunity to buy one of last 16 apartment…
La résidence dispose de piscines pour enfants et adultes, d'une salle de sport, d'un sauna et d'un bain à vapeur, d'un coin salon, d'Internet sans fil, d'une vidéosurveillance 24h/24.Achèvement - 30 septembre 2023.Caractéristiques des appartements
Système central par satelliteFenêtres en PVC…
The complex consists of the one 12 - storey block, 120 apartments of different layouts, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, as well as duplexes and apartments with a separate kitchen.Total project area 3.713 m² Infrastructure: Swimming poolChildren's swimming poolOwn gardenMini waterfallvitamin barFitnessc…
Le projet est un complexe résidentiel avec différents appartements et zones de loisirs: piscine, parc aquatique, gazebos, terrain de basket, etc.Il y a un bâtiment avec des appartements de 1-2 chambres dans le complexe.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité
Mersin est un grand centre régi…
Le projet est un complexe résidentiel avec différents appartements et zones de loisirs: piscine, parc aquatique, terrain de basket, gazebos, hammam, sauna, etc.Il y a 3 bâtiments avec studios et appartements avec 1-2 chambres.Caractéristiques des appartements
Plafond suspenduKit cuisineArmoi…
Nous vous proposons une villa moderne avec un terrain de sport, des piscines intérieures et extérieures, une piscine pour enfants, un hammam, un sauna et un jacuzzi, un grand jardin, une terrasse, un belvédère, un barbecue et un coin repas extérieur, une aire de jeux pour enfants, un parking…
Nous offrons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur la mer.La résidence dispose d'une salle de sport et d'un centre de spa, d'un cinéma, de restaurants, d'un service de sécurité et de conciergerie 24h/24, de piscines intérieures et extérieures et d'un aquapark, d'un mini golf, d'un pa…
-Stay Suit Residence; a peaceful life in nature! We are proud to offer you this under Construction Project in one of the most attractive areas of Alanya. This Project located up on a hill in the Kargicak area, just 1800 meters from the beach. Stay Suit residence offer peace in nature. The co…
We present to your attention a new project harmoniously integrated into the environment of the Avsallar district. The project will be located in a large closed area with a total area of 1743 m2, and will consist of one eight-storey residential block and 35 apartments of various layouts: 1+1,…
Complexe résidentiel aménagé avec de nombreux équipements, y compris jardin avec fontaines, TV satellite, sports et terrains de jeux, sécurité, gazebos pour les loisirs. Les appartements sont prêts à louer.Tous les blocs ont trois chambres. Dans tous les blocs et à chaque étage sur 4 apparte…
CACTUS GARDEN
This project will be completed in Februrary 2022
Facilites of this project include:
-Outdoor swimming pool
-Indoor Jaccuzi
-Sauna
-Steam room
-Rest room
-Gym
-Children's playground
-Barbecue space
-Table tennis
-Lobby
Distance to the sea 2.5 km
+Shuttle to…
Lavinya Premium (Mersin / Erdemli, district de Tomuk)A 100 mètres de la mer !!!Prix : à partir de 73 000 euros. Versement initial : 50%, puis versement jusqu'en juin 2024. Date limite : décembre 2024 Appartements 1 + 1 ( brut 70-75 m² ) Appartements 2 + 1 ( brut 100-108 m² ) Appartements 3 +…
The project consists of 8 storey block. At the moment, 14 out of 72 apartments are available. There are 1 + 1 apartments from 58m2 and 5 + 1 duplexes with an area of 240 sq.m. Our project is located 2 km from the sandy beach, 1 km from the center and within walking distance of all daily ne…
LARES VİLLALAR, Antalya'da 10 ve 24 lüks villadan oluşan iki ayrı projedir. GEYLAN ŞİRKETİ güvencesi altında yürütülmektedir. Yüksek güvenlikli villalardır. Her villada özel havuz bulunmaktadır. Tesiste 5 yatak odası ve bir oturma odası bulunmaktadır. Tüm yatak odalarında banyo ve giyinme od…
Confort Nobby – un complexe résidentiel moderne au design laconique - une combinaison idéale d'un prix agréable, d'un emplacement pratique, d'une infrastructure diversifiée et d'agencements d'appartements fonctionnels bien conçus. Il est idéal non seulement pour ceux qui préfèrent un style d…
Magnificent apartment in Oba centrum is a unique location, just centrum of Oba, the shops located on the first floor of the building, across the apartment popular Mitos restaurant placed, and many other shops and restaurant placed just walking distance. Simply it is in centrum. you can find …
The residential complex consists of five blocks and 9-storey. The complex has many features like a well-maintained garden, a waterfall inside the garden, a river pass between the blocks, tennis court, fitness, caretaker and 24 hours security, car parking area, BBQ, waterslide, minigolf Water…
Oba is a quiet family area of Alanya, ideal for comfortable living with family, recreation, and investment. This object will be located on the territory of 7114 m², it will consist of 5 blocks and 65 apartments of various layouts with a modern design. Distance from the sea is only 2.5 km.,…
La résidence comprend une piscine, une aire de jeux pour enfants, un barbecue, un parking, une salle de fitness, un sauna et un jacuzzi, une salle de billard.Achèvement - 28/02/2023.Caractéristiques des appartements
ClimatisationEmplacement et infrastructure à proximité
L'établissement est s…
the complex consists of two residential buildings with landscaped garden and a nicely sized swimming pool. The apartment is just 500 meters from the beach close to shops and restaurants and all daily amenities the apartment is located on the third floor of a eleven-story building facing nor…
OBA PARK CORNER
One bedroom unit 50 m² and a price 60000
Distance to the sea 900 m
Distance to the Alanya center 3 km
Distance to the Metro shop 200 m
Interior design of the apartment:
-60×120 Granite floors
-Lacquered kitchen cabinets
-Black Star Galexi color granite coun…
Nous offrons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur la mer et les montagnes.La résidence dispose d'un complexe spa avec un coin salon et des salles de massage, deux piscines extérieures avec toboggans, une piscine intérieure et une piscine pour enfants, un parking, un sauna, un centre…
Avec un design extérieur incroyable, cet immobilier d'Alanya est rempli de caractéristiques architectiales de la nature et de son environnement vert. Ces appartements avec ses belles terrasses donnant sur la piscine ou un environnement vert. Pourquoi acheter ce bien immobilier à Alanya?-Dans…
Riviera Imperial is building the highest standard in the market with high-end finishes. What you need for luxury living, you will find it here. Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Spa is located in Kargicak, Alanya, up on a hill where you have stunning sea and mountain views. The project surroun…
This brand new contemporary apartment offers striking modern exterior in a beautiful seafront location. This modern residential complex located in Kargicak, Alanya and just 50 meters to the beach, 200 meters to shopping mall, and 25 km from the Alanya-Gazipasa international airport. Kargicak…
If you are looking for a ready-made holiday apartment or permanent residence on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea, then this offer is worth considering in more detail. For sale is an apartment with renovation, furniture, appliances. But the main advantage of this apartment is its lo…
Nous offrons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur la mer.La résidence dispose d'une grande piscine, d'un court de tennis, d'une piscine intérieure, d'un hammam, d'un sauna, d'un centre de remise en forme.Installations et équipement dans la maison
Portes en acierInterphone vidéoPlafo…
L'infrastructure complexe:piscine extérieureParking extérieuraire de jeux pour enfantsEspace barbecuegazeboeshammam et saunaAchèvement - juillet 2025.Installations et équipement dans la maison
Plafond suspenduÉbénisterie de cuisineFenêtres en PVCUnité de douchePorte en acierParquetEmplacemen…
İt is walking distance to shops, restaurants, pubs, and markets. This modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya is only 600 meter from the Mediterranean beach. The complex consist of 2 building with a modern exterior that creates luxury atmosphere. This bright apartment is on the 4th f…
-We offer you this quality Alanya apartment with a swimming pool and landscaped garden. This real estate in Alanya highly recommends those who are looking for investment. Why Buy this Real Estate- Cheap Price Apartment - Newly Furnished - Quality Finishes Modern-Designed Apartment with Hi…
The residential complex consists of 3 blocks. It has a closed, landscaped area. The total area of the complex is 2800m2. SPA-center:- Indoor heated pool- Massage rooms- Steam room- Sauna- Turkish bath (Hamam)- Fitness room with professional equipment- Lounge for residents of the complex- D…
-If you are looking for an apartment in Alanya which is both in a dynamic avenue and close to the sea, This one is the right one for you. It is 2+1, in 125 m2, with a separated large kitchen, a large glassed balcony, a living room, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. From all windows of the fla…
We bring to your attention a new modern project which will be located in the heart of the rapidly developing area of Alanya, Avsallar.Avsallar is an amazing area with its own developed infrastructure, as well as numerous pine forests. This complex is located on a large area of 2.950 m², …
One of the biggest advantages of Avsallar is its location. The complex is located within walking distance from the center of Avsallar, 23 km. from the center of Alanya, 102 km. from Antalya airport and 66 km. from the Alanya-Gazipasa airport. This complex will be located on a plot of 19.21…
Appartements de luxe à vendre dans un nouveau complexe résidentiel, au coeur d'Alanya!A 900 mètres de la mer la plus propre et à quelques pas de toute l'infrastructure de la ville, vous trouverez un complexe résidentiel exclusif idéal pour la résidence permanente. Le complexe est situé sur u…
Gold City Alanya is the most famous prestigious five-star hotel and residential project in Alanya. The complex located up on a hill between Toros mountain and the Mediterranean sea. Because it is up on a hill there will not be any project in front of it that will block your view. The projec…
Nouveau complexe à Tomyuk, Mersin, TurquieLe complexe se compose de 2 blocs sur 9 étagesZemin kat + 8 étagesFin de construction: 30.08.2025600m vers la merAppartements 1 + 0 (studio), surface 39 m2 netAppartements 1+1, surface 54 m2 netPrix 1+0 (Studio) à partir de 39 000 eurosPrix 1+1 à par…
La résidence dispose d'un parking, de piscines intérieures et extérieures, d'un aquapark, d'un mini-club, d'une salle de fitness, d'un centre de spa (baignoire turc, sauna, hammam), d'une salle de repos, d'un cinéma, d'un barbecue, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants et d'une salle de jeux, d'un…
La résidence dispose d'un parking intérieur, d'une piscine extérieure, d'une salle de fitness, d'un centre de spa (sauna, hammam, hammam, hammam, salle de sel, salle de massage), de terrains de jeux pour enfants, d'une plage privée, d'une vidéosurveillance 24h/24, d'un service de conciergeri…
Projet de nouvelles villas à vendre à Alanya pour la citoyenneté turque
Pour la citoyenneté, des villas à vendre à Alanya Tepe sont disponibles.
Piscines extérieures
Activité complète
Options 2+1, 3+1, 4+1
Acompte + versement
Date de fin : 30.05.2025
1
Recommander
Agence
AxA property
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
This complex with a landscaped area will be located in the very center of Alanya on a plot of 1072 m2. The inner space of the quarter is equipped taking into account the need for peace and tranquility of future residents, and a full-fledged infrastructure will provide residents with their ow…
La résidence dispose de piscines, gymnases, terrains de sport, un sauna et un hammam, un cinéma, un parking souterrain, un jardin paysagé, des terrains de jeux pour enfants.Achèvement - Décembre 2025.Installations et équipement dans la maison
ClimatisationArmoire de cuisine intégréeAppareils…
The property is located in Cikcilli, Alanya situated in a quiet, friendly neighbourhood, flanked by exotic banana garden, close to all commercial shops such as supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies and many other amenities. There are two houses in the building, our property has first two-f…
The property offers to buy launch price for investors and the opportunity to save up 15%. Why Buy Property in this complex -Launces prices to save up -The Location: close to the beach and social amenities Property Location in Alanya Mahmutlar is 13 Km to Alanya center, 140 km to Antalya Air…
Le projet se compose de 13 étages avec 7 appartements à chaque étage. Le projet en raison de son emplacement vous offre des avantages significatifs en termes de rentabilité et d'investissement. Il est situé dans un endroit approprié pour les locations à court et à long terme.Emplacement et i…
Apartment in complex Mirada Residence in Mahmutlar.Mirada Residence is located 500 meters from the sea, 7 km from the center of Alanya and 40 km from Gazipasa Airport, within walking distance from any infrastructure of the city, next to the house banana plantations. On the territory for resi…
Complexe résidentiel avec vue panoramique sur la nature et la mer. Il se compose de 16 appartements avec des aménagements différents:Appartements avec 1 chambre — 8 unitésAppartements avec 2 chambres — 4 unitésAppartements Duplex avec 2 chambres — 2 unitésAppartements Duplex avec 3 chambres …
Designed to top quality apartments are these modern apartments with Dim river view are for sale in Alanya, Kestel. These modern apartments are just 200 meters from sandy Kestel beach and close to local amenities. This modern apartment with river view located beside the Dim River. There is a …
-Siberland for sale in Alanya biggest holiday home complex in Avsallar. it is attractive apartments just walking distance to all amenities and to the beach in Avsallar. there are many social amenities like the cafe, market, and sports center. These attractive apartments are very close to cen…
-A fully furnished apartment for sale in Alanya, Cikcilli district close to shopping malls like Alanyum, Migros and Metro This Alanya apartment situated on the 3rd floor of 11 strorey blocks Features SouthsideSwimming poolIndoor poolWAter slidingSaunaFitnessChildren playgroundLift24 hours se…
La belle résidence dispose d'un jardin paysagé, de piscines pour enfants et adultes, d'un centre de fitness extérieur, d'espaces barbecue, de sécurité, d'une salle de sport, d'un sauna et d'un bain à vapeur, d'un salon, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un parking.Achèvement - 21/09/2023.Em…
Complexe résidentiel avec infrastructure développée, à seulement un kilomètre de la mer.Il y a 40 appartements dans la maison, dont: 30 appartements avec 1 chambre, 10 duplex avec 2 chambres.Installations et équipement dans la maison
Autres installations: terrain de basket, gazebos, hammam, …
Le projet est un complexe résidentiel avec différents appartements et zones de loisirs: piscine, terrains de sport, etc.Il y a 2 bâtiments avec des appartements d'une chambre dans le complexe.Caractéristiques des appartements
Caractéristiques:Plafond suspenduKit cuisineArmoireMeubles dans la…
In this area, a new residential complex under construction is presented for sale. Construction begins in June 2022, is carried out from high-quality materials, using new and modern technologies. The complex is located Just a 7-minute walk from the beach (550 meters), as well as within walkin…
La résidence dispose d'une piscine, d'un grand parking souterrain, d'une salle de sport, d'un barbecue, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité
La propriété est située au coeur d'Antalya, à 3 minutes de la mer Méditerranée
LCD: TECE PANAROMA is a unique complex with a parking garage, hammam, SPA zone and fitness room. Address: Turkey,. Mersin, pn. Teja. Start of construction: June 2021. Construction end: June 2023. Costs: 2 + 1 110 sq.m from 66,000 € 3 + 1 130 sq.m from 76,000 € Special offer: deposit of 30…
A modern comfort class residential complex located in a quiet area of Alanya, with its own established infrastructure. Oba is one of the most sought after areas of Alanya. Impressive architectural design, using quality materials, gives the buildings expressiveness and emphasizes the unique a…
The family residential complex, consisting of one 7-storey block, will be located in a quiet green area of Avsallar, Alanya, on an area of 2800 m2. The project has a large selection of planning solutions - from one-room to three-room duplex apartments. The finished finish from the developer …
Недорогая квартира в рассрочку в Демирташе
Демирташ – район в 25 км на восток от Алании. Равнинная местность между Средиземным морем и Торосскими горами.
В Демирташе нет толпы иностранных туристов, но много туристов из Стамбула, Анкары, Германии. В Демирташ приезжают те, кто хочет пров…
Designed to modern and confortable lifestyles, this bright front-line apartments located close to all social amenities, cafes and markets. The Project newly built in Alanya Mahmutlar, located on the first line to the beach. The area is known as nice beaches, clear seawater, international a…
LCD: ELEXUS.
Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mezitli province, Teja district.
Mediterranean Sea: 300 m.
Mersin Marina is only 25 minutes away. in the car.
Start of construction: May 2021
End of construction: June 2023
Cost:
1 + 1 60 square meters.m from € 38,000
2 + 1 83 sq.m from € 58,…
Les complexes d'art nordiqueLes complexes d'art nordique comptent 45 appartements de superficie et 4 commerciales. Projet d'orientation vers une nouvelle création en matière d'architecture, de construction et de conception.Un ensemble complexe d'art nordique développé dans l'écologie Dans la…
Nous offrons des villas avec vue sur la mer avec bains turcs, saunas et jacuzzis, salles de fitness, bars, cinémas, piscines à débordement extérieures et piscines chauffées intérieures, jardins.Achèvement - décembre 2023.Caractéristiques des appartements
Rez-de-chaussée : une cuisine moderne…
Imagine a house that is constantly evolving thanks to investments and is growing in price every day. We are proud to present to you our new residential complex Balkan Tower, located in the most important part of our city, in the Mahmutlar area. The complex is located near the sea, surrounded…
-A beautiful villa with stunning panoramic sea view in Alanya, Kargicak. This modern 3-bedroom villa with pool for sale in Alanya, Kargicak is newly built with latest materials and technology. This modern 3 bedroom villa located in Kargicak, Alanya. Kargicak is prestige district for luxury …
-Exclusive apartment for sale in Alanya is situated in Mahmutlar. Mahmutlar district is located 15 km from Alanya centrum and popular touristic destination in Alanya. It has very large beaches and beautiful street and international restaurants. This bright and spacious apartment situated on …
Le projet est un complexe résidentiel avec différents appartements et zones de loisirs: piscine, gazebos, terrains de sport, etc.Le projet compte 5 appartements à chaque étage. Un bloc se compose de 14 étages. Appartements avec 3 chambres.Caractéristiques des appartements
Caractéristiques:Pl…
Le complexe se compose de 5 villas. Chacune de ces villas dispose d'une piscine à débordement, 3 chambres, salon et cuisine. Deux villas ont un parking extérieur, trois villas ont un parking intérieur.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité
Le projet est à 2 km d'Inzhekum qui a l'une des m…
One bedroom apartment in a new house near the sea in the area of Mahmutlar.High-quality one-bedroom apartment of 55 m2 located in the center of Alanya Mahmutlar, close to all amenities of the city and just 400 meters from the sandy beaches. Third floor. The territory is fenced with a pool.…
Un projet résidentiel haut de gamme situé sur le premier littoral de la pittoresque région de Kestel. Ce complexe unique est conçu pour ceux qui rêvent de se réveiller au son des vagues et de profiter d'une vue imprenable sur la mer depuis leurs fenêtres.Le complexe se compose d'un bloc uniq…
Why should you buy a property here? - Luxury quality, thought out to the smallest detail at an affordable price; - Stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains; - A large area of 26,000 m2; - Infrastructure of a five star hotel in your home; - The project is unparall…
Why buy this flat in Alanya? -Location: located in the rapidly developing area in Alanya, walking distance to town and beach -Built according to three main principles, Quality, comfort and availability -Installment payment available and 3% discount on cash payment at once These luxury fl…
Le projet comprend 5 maisons et 113 appartements.Types d'appartements: standard avec 1-2 chambres, duplex avec 2-4 chambres, appartements avec jardin et 2 chambres.Conception optimale des chambres. En plus des grands studios de salon et des chambres, tous les appartements ont un balcon avec …
Le complexe a été construit pour une vie tranquille et paisible dans la ville, loin de l'agitation. Il dispose de 488 appartements situés dans 11 bâtiments résidentiels. La superficie totale du projet est de 45 210 m2, et l'aménagement paysager occupe 80 % de cette superficie. Il y a aussi u…