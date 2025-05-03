  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel The Cruise Collection
Complexe résidentiel The Cruise Collection
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$130,879
L'année de construction 2023
Le Cruise Collection est situé dans la zone de développement d'Antalya, Altintash. Des constructions à grande échelle sont prévues dans la région avec le développement de toutes les infrastructures nécessaires, ce qui en fera un "nouveau centre d'Antalya". Les appartements ont des finitions…
Développeur
TURKREALT
Complexe résidentiel Premium
Complexe résidentiel Premium
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$241,069
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 5
Surface 76–235 m²
6 objets immobiliers 6
5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, …
Agence
Риэлтор без границ
Complexe résidentiel The Yacht Collection
Complexe résidentiel The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$72,138
L'année de construction 2022
TheModernResidentialComplexisloatedIntheheartofthetouristtownofalanyaandextenStenSoveranareaof1023m².Thefive-storybuildingincludeSapartmentSwithDiferentLayoutsfrom32to48m², allapartmentsAredIdIdIndIntotw OConcepts - 1 + 1 etvosez les états. ThinwalkingDistanceoftheComplexe: bars, boîtes de n…
Développeur
TURKREALT
Complexe résidentiel White Sail Residence
Complexe résidentiel White Sail Residence
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$61,833
L'année de construction 2022
TheModernResidentialComplexisloatedInthetouristtownofmahmutlar, qui se traduit par le storytoral de la cusillaya
Développeur
TURKREALT
Complexe résidentiel The Seascape Collection
Complexe résidentiel The Seascape Collection
Okurcalar, Turquie
depuis
$102,024
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square me…
Développeur
TURKREALT
Résidence New Life
Résidence New Life
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$191,760
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 5
Surface 76–135 m²
5 objets immobiliers 5
NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, sch…
Agence
Риэлтор без границ
Résidence VEGA COZY
Résidence VEGA COZY
Oba, Turquie
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 2
Vega Cosy en Alanya, Le quartier Oba se compose de 2 blocs, 4 étages et un total de 46 appartements sur une superficie de 2.665 m2.Il comprend différents types d'appartements comme 1+1, 2+1 et 3+1 duplex et 3+1 duplex jardin.La date de début de la construction est le 14.05.2023 et la date d'…
Agence
Ogenusproperty
Villa ALANYA
Villa ALANYA
Alanya, Turquie
Prix ​​sur demande
Options de finition Аvec finition
ALANYA BEKTASVUE PANORAMIQUE DE L ' ALANYA5+1 VILLA TRIBLEX4 BATHROOMS – 4 WCPOOL PRIVÉGARDEN PRIVÉEENTREPRISE PRIVÉEPARKING PRIVÉBBQ PRIVÉFULLY FURNISCASTLE ET VUE MERCENTRE ALANYA 3 KMZone VILLA de 350 m2580 m2 Zone de terrassement
Agence
Ogenusproperty
Quartier résidentiel Modern view apartments in the Oba area
Quartier résidentiel Modern view apartments in the Oba area
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$144,143
This is the purpose for which the apartment will be used, and personal preferences. Someone plans to live in apartments continuously, someone - to spend a vacation, and someone is interested in receiving passive income from rent. The apartment we want to offer you is perfect for all these op…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turquie
depuis
$47,680
Infrastructure complexe:Parking extérieurStation de recharge des véhicules électriquesService de navetteRestaurantCaféMinimarchéPiscine avec terrasse ensoleilléeParc aquatiqueAire de jeux pour enfantsEspace détente (billiards, PlayStation, cinéma)Centre de remise en formeBain turcSalon de co…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with developed infrastructure for tourists, in a green and ecologically clean area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with developed infrastructure for tourists, in a green and ecologically clean area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$162,339
Le projet est situé dans la zone supérieure d'Oba, qui a une vue unique et magnifique sur Alanya et se distingue par sa nature et l'air pur. En même temps, tout le confort de la vie en ville à distance de marche.Dans le projet appartements avec 1-4 chambres. De grandes fenêtres offrent une v…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$227,274
La résidence dispose de piscines intérieures et extérieures, d'un jacuzzi et d'un parc aquatique, d'un bar vitaminé, d'un court de tennis, d'un mini-golf, d'un jardin, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un coin salon, d'un barbecue, d'un parking, d'une sécurité 24h/24, d'une salle de fitness…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel LAVINYA ASTORIA
Complexe résidentiel LAVINYA ASTORIA
Mezitli, Turquie
depuis
$61,189
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 15
Nouveau bâtiment à Mersin, Mezitli Deux blocs sur 14 étages Appartements 1 + 1 et 2 + 1 Superficie 1 + 1 - 58 m2 brut Superficie 2 + 1 - 70 m2 brut Début de la construction - 30/01/2023 Fin de la construction - 30/12/2024 Distance à la mer - 1300 mètres Prix 1 + 1 à partir de 55.000 euros Pr…
Agence
RealtGo
Résidence Nordic Art 2
Résidence Nordic Art 2
Mahmutlar, Turquie
Prix ​​sur demande
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 11
Le nouveau projet de classe premium NORDIC ART 2 est une résidence résidentielle de nouvelle génération qui combine toutes les caractéristiques d'un complexe hôtelier et d'un bien immobilier de luxe attrayant pour l'investissement. Début des travaux : octobre 2024. p>< p>Date d'achèvement : …
Développeur
Nordic Property
Complexe résidentiel Comfort
Complexe résidentiel Comfort
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$144,022
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 12
Surface 56–105 m²
5 objets immobiliers 5
We present to your attention our new premium project in the Mahmutlar region of Alanya - this is a high quality with a unique concept. The complex will be located in the new center of the developed area of Mahmutlar. You can easily reach the equipped beach and promenade, which are located …
Agence
Риэлтор без границ
Quartier résidentiel New Project in Kargicak 100 meters to the Beach
Quartier résidentiel New Project in Kargicak 100 meters to the Beach
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$92,892
The structure of this project includes 2 blocks of low-rise buildings, designed for 53 apartments of various layouts. The total area of ​​the residential complex is 3005m2. Within walking distance are supermarkets, shops, schools, kindergartens. The complex has its own infrastructure, which …
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Quartier résidentiel Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$132,398
New Built Luxury 2 bedroom Apartment in Oba-Alanya is inviting you to relax lifestyle in a nice neighborhood. Why Buy This Luxury Apartment in Alanya-It is built with the highest quality -Quiet family atmosphere in the prestigious complex - High Rental return Luxury Apartments in Alanya with…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Excellent apartments in the heart of the prestigious area of ​​Alanya, Kestel.
Quartier résidentiel Excellent apartments in the heart of the prestigious area of ​​Alanya, Kestel.
Yaylali, Turquie
depuis
$134,534
This cosplay will differ in its low development and will consist of 5 floors of 3 blocks and 92 apartments.    1 + 1 ( 45m2 ) 2 + 1 ( 65m2 ) 1 + 115m2 ( Duplex on the ground floor 3 ) 1
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel For sale apartments in Gold City in Alanya
Quartier résidentiel For sale apartments in Gold City in Alanya
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$144,143
If you want to feel yourself in a complex like five star hotel when you are on vacation in your home ,you must choose Gold Cıty to buy.This apartment is 2+1 on the second  floor of the main building in Gold City complex, in Kargıcak, Alanya.There is a large balcony and two bathrooms in the a…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel litore Residence Alanya
Quartier résidentiel litore Residence Alanya
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$128,128
-Each and every apartment in Litore residence its own touch. Blessed with a sunny perspective, this exceptional 110 sqm residence offers peace, space, light and convenience without compromise. it is a short walk to the beach. This is an exceptional opportunity to buy one of last 16 apartment…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$356,464
La résidence dispose de piscines pour enfants et adultes, d'une salle de sport, d'un sauna et d'un bain à vapeur, d'un coin salon, d'Internet sans fil, d'une vidéosurveillance 24h/24.Achèvement - 30 septembre 2023.Caractéristiques des appartements Système central par satelliteFenêtres en PVC…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel New investment project in Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel New investment project in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$123,857
The complex consists of the one 12 - storey block, 120 apartments of different layouts, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, as well as duplexes and apartments with a separate kitchen.Total project area 3.713 m² Infrastructure: Swimming poolChildren's swimming poolOwn gardenMini waterfallvitamin barFitnessc…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turquie
depuis
$79,466
Le projet est un complexe résidentiel avec différents appartements et zones de loisirs: piscine, parc aquatique, gazebos, terrain de basket, etc.Il y a un bâtiment avec des appartements de 1-2 chambres dans le complexe.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité Mersin est un grand centre régi…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turquie
depuis
$42,571
Le projet est un complexe résidentiel avec différents appartements et zones de loisirs: piscine, parc aquatique, terrain de basket, gazebos, hammam, sauna, etc.Il y a 3 bâtiments avec studios et appartements avec 1-2 chambres.Caractéristiques des appartements Plafond suspenduKit cuisineArmoi…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Bargain penthouse apartment in Oba centrum
Quartier résidentiel Bargain penthouse apartment in Oba centrum
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$257,216
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey
Kas, Turquie
depuis
$851,426
Nous vous proposons une villa moderne avec un terrain de sport, des piscines intérieures et extérieures, une piscine pour enfants, un hammam, un sauna et un jacuzzi, un grand jardin, une terrasse, un belvédère, un barbecue et un coin repas extérieur, une aire de jeux pour enfants, un parking…
Agence
TRANIO
Immeuble Antalya Kepez
Immeuble Antalya Kepez
Région méditerranéenne, Turquie
depuis
$102,940
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 3
Surface 35–60 m²
2 objets immobiliers 2
Agence
Avior Estate Group
Complexe résidentiel Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turquie
depuis
$193,904
Nous offrons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur la mer.La résidence dispose d'une salle de sport et d'un centre de spa, d'un cinéma, de restaurants, d'un service de sécurité et de conciergerie 24h/24, de piscines intérieures et extérieures et d'un aquapark, d'un mini golf, d'un pa…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Stay Suite Residence Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Stay Suite Residence Alanya
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$124,924
-Stay Suit Residence; a peaceful life in nature! We are proud to offer you this under Construction Project in one of the most attractive areas of Alanya. This Project located up on a hill in the Kargicak area, just 1800 meters from the beach. Stay Suit residence offer peace in nature. The co…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Quartier résidentiel Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$76,877
We present to your attention a new project harmoniously integrated into the environment of the Avsallar district. The project will be located in a large closed area with a total area of 1743 m2, and will consist of one eight-storey residential block and 35 apartments of various layouts: 1+1,…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Tarse, Turquie
depuis
$99,333
Complexe résidentiel aménagé avec de nombreux équipements, y compris jardin avec fontaines, TV satellite, sports et terrains de jeux, sécurité, gazebos pour les loisirs. Les appartements sont prêts à louer.Tous les blocs ont trois chambres. Dans tous les blocs et à chaque étage sur 4 apparte…
Agence
TRANIO
Immeuble CACTUS GARDEN
Immeuble CACTUS GARDEN
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$99,228
L'année de construction 2022
Nombre d'étages 5
Surface 46–200 m²
2 objets immobiliers 2
CACTUS GARDEN This project will be completed in Februrary 2022 Facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool -Indoor Jaccuzi -Sauna -Steam room -Rest room -Gym -Children's playground -Barbecue space -Table tennis -Lobby Distance to the sea 2.5 km +Shuttle to…
Développeur
IKY GROUP ALANYA
Complexe résidentiel LAVINYA PREMIUM
Complexe résidentiel LAVINYA PREMIUM
Erdemli, Turquie
depuis
$76,554
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 16
Lavinya Premium (Mersin / Erdemli, district de Tomuk)A 100 mètres de la mer !!!Prix : à partir de 73 000 euros. Versement initial : 50%, puis versement jusqu'en juin 2024. Date limite : décembre 2024 Appartements 1 + 1 ( brut 70-75 m² ) Appartements 2 + 1 ( brut 100-108 m² ) Appartements 3 +…
Agence
RealtGo
Quartier résidentiel New investment project in Avsallar area
Quartier résidentiel New investment project in Avsallar area
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$130,797
The project consists of 8 storey block. At the moment, 14 out of 72 apartments are available. There are 1 + 1 apartments from 58m2 and 5 + 1 duplexes with an area of ​​240 sq.m. Our project is located 2 km from the sandy beach, 1 km from the center and within walking distance of all daily ne…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Villa LARES VİLLAS
Villa LARES VİLLAS
Dosemealti, Turquie
depuis
$1,36M
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 2
Surface 350 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
LARES VİLLALAR, Antalya'da 10 ve 24 lüks villadan oluşan iki ayrı projedir. GEYLAN ŞİRKETİ güvencesi altında yürütülmektedir. Yüksek güvenlikli villalardır. Her villada özel havuz bulunmaktadır. Tesiste 5 yatak odası ve bir oturma odası bulunmaktadır. Tüm yatak odalarında banyo ve giyinme od…
Développeur
GEYLAN COMPANY ( lares villas )
Immeuble Nobby Comfort
Immeuble Nobby Comfort
Tosmur, Turquie
Prix ​​sur demande
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Confort Nobby – un complexe résidentiel moderne au design laconique - une combinaison idéale d'un prix agréable, d'un emplacement pratique, d'une infrastructure diversifiée et d'agencements d'appartements fonctionnels bien conçus. Il est idéal non seulement pour ceux qui préfèrent un style d…
Développeur
Nordic Property
Quartier résidentiel Apartment for sale in Oba centrum
Quartier résidentiel Apartment for sale in Oba centrum
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$122,789
Magnificent apartment in Oba centrum is a unique location, just centrum of Oba, the shops located on the first floor of the building, across the apartment popular Mitos restaurant placed, and many other shops and restaurant placed just walking distance. Simply it is in centrum. you can find …
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Waterfall residence in Alanya,Tosmur
Quartier résidentiel Waterfall residence in Alanya,Tosmur
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$116,382
The residential complex consists of five blocks and 9-storey. The complex has many features like a well-maintained garden, a waterfall inside the garden, a river pass between the blocks, tennis court, fitness, caretaker and 24 hours security, car parking area, BBQ, waterslide, minigolf Water…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Modern Apartments with Rich Social Amenities in Oba Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Modern Apartments with Rich Social Amenities in Oba Alanya
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$106,773
Oba is a quiet family area of ​​Alanya, ideal for comfortable living with family, recreation, and investment. This object will be located on the territory of 7114 m², it will consist of 5 blocks and 65 apartments of various layouts with a modern design. Distance from the sea is only 2.5 km.,…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$524,479
La résidence comprend une piscine, une aire de jeux pour enfants, un barbecue, un parking, une salle de fitness, un sauna et un jacuzzi, une salle de billard.Achèvement - 28/02/2023.Caractéristiques des appartements ClimatisationEmplacement et infrastructure à proximité L'établissement est s…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Two-bedroom apartment on the popular building in Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel Two-bedroom apartment on the popular building in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$185,785
the complex consists of two residential buildings with landscaped garden and a nicely sized swimming pool. The apartment is just 500 meters from the beach close to shops and restaurants and all daily amenities  the apartment is located on the third floor of a eleven-story building facing nor…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Small residential complex with swimming pool, 750 m to the beach, Okurcalar, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Small residential complex with swimming pool, 750 m to the beach, Okurcalar, Turkey
Okurcalar, Turquie
depuis
$112,104
L'infrastructure comprend: piscine extérieure, aire de jeux, parking extérieur, sauna, fitness et bain turc.Le projet compte 20 appartements:Appartements avec 1 chambre - 8 unitésAppartements 2 chambres - 8 unitésAppartements Duplex avec 2 chambres - 1 unitésDuplex appartements avec 4 chambr…
Agence
TRANIO
Immeuble OBA PARK CORNER
Immeuble OBA PARK CORNER
Oba, Turquie
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2021
Nombre d'étages 5
OBA PARK CORNER One bedroom unit 50 m² and a price 60000 Distance to the sea 900 m Distance to the Alanya center 3 km Distance to the Metro shop 200 m Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors -Lacquered kitchen cabinets -Black Star Galexi color granite coun…
Développeur
IKY GROUP ALANYA
Complexe résidentiel Residence with swimming pools and a spa complex close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residence with swimming pools and a spa complex close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$203,207
Nous offrons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur la mer et les montagnes.La résidence dispose d'un complexe spa avec un coin salon et des salles de massage, deux piscines extérieures avec toboggans, une piscine intérieure et une piscine pour enfants, un parking, un sauna, un centre…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Alanya real estate in a peaceful neighborhood
Quartier résidentiel Alanya real estate in a peaceful neighborhood
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$88,622
Avec un design extérieur incroyable, cet immobilier d'Alanya est rempli de caractéristiques architectiales de la nature et de son environnement vert. Ces appartements avec ses belles terrasses donnant sur la piscine ou un environnement vert. Pourquoi acheter ce bien immobilier à Alanya?-Dans…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Apartments in Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Apartments in Alanya
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$341,673
Riviera Imperial is building the highest standard in the market with high-end finishes. What you need for luxury living, you will find it here. Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Spa is located in Kargicak, Alanya, up on a hill where you have stunning sea and mountain views. The project surroun…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Contemporary seafront apartment in Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Contemporary seafront apartment in Alanya
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$127,060
This brand new contemporary apartment offers striking modern exterior in a beautiful seafront location. This modern residential complex located in Kargicak, Alanya and just 50 meters to the beach, 200 meters to shopping mall, and 25 km from the Alanya-Gazipasa international airport. Kargicak…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Quartier résidentiel Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Demirtas, Turquie
depuis
$166,566
If you are looking for a ready-made holiday apartment or permanent residence on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea, then this offer is worth considering in more detail. For sale is an apartment with renovation, furniture, appliances. But the main advantage of this apartment is its lo…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$312,190
Nous offrons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur la mer.La résidence dispose d'une grande piscine, d'un court de tennis, d'une piscine intérieure, d'un hammam, d'un sauna, d'un centre de remise en forme.Installations et équipement dans la maison Portes en acierInterphone vidéoPlafo…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and gazeboes at 300 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and gazeboes at 300 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turquie
depuis
$70,385
L'infrastructure complexe:piscine extérieureParking extérieuraire de jeux pour enfantsEspace barbecuegazeboeshammam et saunaAchèvement - juillet 2025.Installations et équipement dans la maison Plafond suspenduÉbénisterie de cuisineFenêtres en PVCUnité de douchePorte en acierParquetEmplacemen…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$132,398
İt is walking distance to shops, restaurants, pubs, and markets. This modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya is only 600 meter from the Mediterranean beach. The complex consist of 2 building with a modern exterior that creates luxury atmosphere. This bright apartment is on the 4th f…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Quality Alanya Apartments with Swimming Pool
Quartier résidentiel Quality Alanya Apartments with Swimming Pool
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$151,618
-We offer you this quality Alanya apartment with a swimming pool and landscaped garden. This real estate in Alanya highly recommends those who are looking for investment.  Why Buy this Real Estate- Cheap Price Apartment - Newly Furnished - Quality Finishes   Modern-Designed Apartment with Hi…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$309,641
The residential complex consists of 3 blocks. It has a closed, landscaped area. The total area of ​​the complex is 2800m2. SPA-center:- Indoor heated pool- Massage rooms- Steam room- Sauna- Turkish bath (Hamam)- Fitness room with professional equipment- Lounge for residents of the complex- D…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Two Bedroom Full furnished Apartment in Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Two Bedroom Full furnished Apartment in Alanya
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$128,128
-If you are looking for an apartment in Alanya which is both in a dynamic avenue and close to the sea, This one is the right one for you. It is 2+1, in 125 m2, with a separated large kitchen, a large glassed balcony, a living room, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. From all windows of the fla…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Elite residential complex in Avsallar
Quartier résidentiel Elite residential complex in Avsallar
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$120,653
We bring to your attention a new modern project which will be located in the heart of the rapidly developing area of ​​Alanya, Avsallar.Avsallar is an amazing area with its own developed infrastructure, as well as numerous pine forests. This complex is located on a large area of ​​2.950 m², …
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Exclusive apartments in Alanya, Avsallar
Quartier résidentiel Exclusive apartments in Alanya, Avsallar
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$132,398
One of the biggest advantages of Avsallar is its location. The complex is located within walking distance from the center of Avsallar, 23 km. from the center of Alanya, 102 km. from Antalya airport and 66 km. from the Alanya-Gazipasa airport.   This complex will be located on a plot of 19.21…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel
Complexe résidentiel
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$227,047
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Appartements de luxe à vendre dans un nouveau complexe résidentiel, au coeur d'Alanya!A 900 mètres de la mer la plus propre et à quelques pas de toute l'infrastructure de la ville, vous trouverez un complexe résidentiel exclusif idéal pour la résidence permanente. Le complexe est situé sur u…
Agence
Alanya Eiendom
Quartier résidentiel Furnished apartment 2+1 in a unique complex Gold City
Quartier résidentiel Furnished apartment 2+1 in a unique complex Gold City
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$131,331
Gold City Alanya is the most famous prestigious five-star hotel and residential project in Alanya. The complex located up on a hill between Toros mountain and the Mediterranean sea. Because it is up on a hill there will not be any project in front of it that will block your view.  The projec…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel RIO
Complexe résidentiel RIO
Elvanli, Turquie
depuis
$41,605
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 9
Surface 39–54 m²
2 objets immobiliers 2
Nouveau complexe à Tomyuk, Mersin, TurquieLe complexe se compose de 2 blocs sur 9 étagesZemin kat + 8 étagesFin de construction: 30.08.2025600m vers la merAppartements 1 + 0 (studio), surface 39 m2 netAppartements 1+1, surface 54 m2 netPrix 1+0 (Studio) à partir de 39 000 eurosPrix 1+1 à par…
Agence
RealtGo
Complexe résidentiel Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$190,719
La résidence dispose d'un parking, de piscines intérieures et extérieures, d'un aquapark, d'un mini-club, d'une salle de fitness, d'un centre de spa (baignoire turc, sauna, hammam), d'une salle de repos, d'un cinéma, d'un barbecue, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants et d'une salle de jeux, d'un…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$249,752
La résidence dispose d'un parking intérieur, d'une piscine extérieure, d'une salle de fitness, d'un centre de spa (sauna, hammam, hammam, hammam, salle de sel, salle de massage), de terrains de jeux pour enfants, d'une plage privée, d'une vidéosurveillance 24h/24, d'un service de conciergeri…
Agence
TRANIO
Villa For Sale New Villas Project in Alanya for Turkish Citizenship
Villa For Sale New Villas Project in Alanya for Turkish Citizenship
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$282,951
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 3
Projet de nouvelles villas à vendre à Alanya pour la citoyenneté turque Pour la citoyenneté, des villas à vendre à Alanya Tepe sont disponibles. Piscines extérieures Activité complète Options 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 Acompte + versement Date de fin : 30.05.2025
Agence
AxA property
Quartier résidentiel Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Quartier résidentiel Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$160,159
Swimming pool Indoor pool 2477 SecurityGenerator Car parkingBBQ Pergola Tennis court  Basketball Court Sauna Fitness salt room Steam room Shocked room
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$191,657
This complex with a landscaped area will be located in the very center of Alanya on a plot of 1072 m2. The inner space of the quarter is equipped taking into account the need for peace and tranquility of future residents, and a full-fledged infrastructure will provide residents with their ow…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$293,333
La résidence dispose de piscines, gymnases, terrains de sport, un sauna et un hammam, un cinéma, un parking souterrain, un jardin paysagé, des terrains de jeux pour enfants.Achèvement - Décembre 2025.Installations et équipement dans la maison ClimatisationArmoire de cuisine intégréeAppareils…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Semi-detached house in Luxury complex in Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Semi-detached house in Luxury complex in Alanya
Ciplakli, Turquie
depuis
$282,948
The property is located in Cikcilli, Alanya situated in a quiet, friendly neighbourhood, flanked by exotic banana garden, close to all commercial shops such as supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies and many other amenities.   There are two houses in the building, our property has first two-f…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel New investment Properties for Sale in Alanya
Quartier résidentiel New investment Properties for Sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$117,450
The property offers to buy launch price for investors and the opportunity to save up 15%.  Why Buy Property in this complex -Launces prices to save up -The Location: close to the beach and social amenities Property Location in Alanya Mahmutlar is 13 Km to Alanya center, 140 km to Antalya Air…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turquie
depuis
$85,143
Le projet se compose de 13 étages avec 7 appartements à chaque étage. Le projet en raison de son emplacement vous offre des avantages significatifs en termes de rentabilité et d'investissement. Il est situé dans un endroit approprié pour les locations à court et à long terme.Emplacement et i…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Cheap one bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel Cheap one bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$133,466
Apartment in complex Mirada Residence in Mahmutlar.Mirada Residence is located 500 meters from the sea, 7 km from the center of Alanya and 40 km from Gazipasa Airport, within walking distance from any infrastructure of the city, next to the house banana plantations. On the territory for resi…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$221,371
Complexe résidentiel avec vue panoramique sur la nature et la mer. Il se compose de 16 appartements avec des aménagements différents:Appartements avec 1 chambre — 8 unitésAppartements avec 2 chambres — 4 unitésAppartements Duplex avec 2 chambres — 2 unitésAppartements Duplex avec 3 chambres …
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel Modern River View apartment in Alanya, Kestel
Complexe résidentiel Modern River View apartment in Alanya, Kestel
Yaylali, Turquie
depuis
$134,534
Designed to top quality apartments are these modern apartments with Dim river view are for sale in Alanya, Kestel. These modern apartments are just 200 meters from sandy Kestel beach and close to local amenities. This modern apartment with river view located beside the Dim River. There is a …
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Siberland Avsallar for sale
Quartier résidentiel Siberland Avsallar for sale
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$127,060
-Siberland for sale in Alanya biggest holiday home complex in Avsallar. it is attractive apartments just walking distance to all amenities and to the beach in Avsallar. there are many social amenities like the cafe, market, and sports center. These attractive apartments are very close to cen…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel 2-bedroom apartment in Cikcilli Alanya
Quartier résidentiel 2-bedroom apartment in Cikcilli Alanya
Ciplakli, Turquie
depuis
$127,060
-A fully furnished apartment for sale in Alanya, Cikcilli district close to shopping malls like Alanyum, Migros and Metro This Alanya apartment situated on the 3rd floor of 11 strorey blocks Features SouthsideSwimming poolIndoor poolWAter slidingSaunaFitnessChildren playgroundLift24 hours se…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$294,026
La belle résidence dispose d'un jardin paysagé, de piscines pour enfants et adultes, d'un centre de fitness extérieur, d'espaces barbecue, de sécurité, d'une salle de sport, d'un sauna et d'un bain à vapeur, d'un salon, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un parking.Achèvement - 21/09/2023.Em…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$128,282
Complexe résidentiel avec infrastructure développée, à seulement un kilomètre de la mer.Il y a 40 appartements dans la maison, dont: 30 appartements avec 1 chambre, 10 duplex avec 2 chambres.Installations et équipement dans la maison Autres installations: terrain de basket, gazebos, hammam, …
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, 1 km to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, 1 km to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turquie
depuis
$70,385
Le projet est un complexe résidentiel avec différents appartements et zones de loisirs: piscine, terrains de sport, etc.Il y a 2 bâtiments avec des appartements d'une chambre dans le complexe.Caractéristiques des appartements Caractéristiques:Plafond suspenduKit cuisineArmoireMeubles dans la…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Investment project in Oba
Quartier résidentiel Investment project in Oba
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$148,201
In this area, a new residential complex under construction is presented for sale. Construction begins in June 2022, is carried out from high-quality materials, using new and modern technologies. The complex is located Just a 7-minute walk from the beach (550 meters), as well as within walkin…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$209,110
La résidence dispose d'une piscine, d'un grand parking souterrain, d'une salle de sport, d'un barbecue, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité La propriété est située au coeur d'Antalya, à 3 minutes de la mer Méditerranée
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel TECE PANAROMA
Complexe résidentiel TECE PANAROMA
Akdeniz, Turquie
depuis
$72,660
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 13
LCD: TECE PANAROMA is a unique complex with a parking garage, hammam, SPA zone and fitness room. Address: Turkey,. Mersin, pn. Teja. Start of construction: June 2021. Construction end: June 2023. Costs: 2 + 1 110 sq.m from 66,000 € 3 + 1 130 sq.m from 76,000 € Special offer: deposit of 30…
Développeur
ILKEM YAPI
Quartier résidentiel Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Quartier résidentiel Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$179,379
A modern comfort class residential complex located in a quiet area of Alanya, with its own established infrastructure. Oba is one of the most sought after areas of Alanya. Impressive architectural design, using quality materials, gives the buildings expressiveness and emphasizes the unique a…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Project with original architecture and low building density
Quartier résidentiel Project with original architecture and low building density
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$134,534
The family residential complex, consisting of one 7-storey block, will be located in a quiet green area of Avsallar, Alanya, on an area of 2800 m2. The project has a large selection of planning solutions - from one-room to three-room duplex apartments. The finished finish from the developer …
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Недорогая квартира в рассрочку в Демирташе
Complexe résidentiel Недорогая квартира в рассрочку в Демирташе
Demirtas, Turquie
depuis
$117,463
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 7
Недорогая квартира в рассрочку в Демирташе Демирташ – район в 25 км на восток от Алании. Равнинная местность между Средиземным морем и Торосскими горами. В Демирташе нет толпы иностранных туристов, но много туристов из Стамбула, Анкары, Германии. В Демирташ приезжают те, кто хочет пров…
Agence
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Quartier résidentiel New-Build, Front-line Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel New-Build, Front-line Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$134,534
Designed to modern and confortable lifestyles, this bright front-line apartments located close to all social amenities, cafes and markets.   The Project newly built in Alanya Mahmutlar, located on the first line to the beach. The area is known as nice beaches, clear seawater, international a…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel ELEXUS
Complexe résidentiel ELEXUS
Akdeniz, Turquie
depuis
$41,834
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 13
LCD: ELEXUS. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mezitli province, Teja district. Mediterranean Sea: 300 m. Mersin Marina is only 25 minutes away. in the car. Start of construction: May 2021 End of construction: June 2023 Cost: 1 + 1 60 square meters.m from € 38,000 2 + 1 83 sq.m from € 58,…
Développeur
ILKEM YAPI
Immeuble Nordic Art
Immeuble Nordic Art
Kargicak, Turquie
Prix ​​sur demande
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 7
Les complexes d'art nordiqueLes complexes d'art nordique comptent 45 appartements de superficie et 4 commerciales. Projet d'orientation vers une nouvelle création en matière d'architecture, de construction et de conception.Un ensemble complexe d'art nordique développé dans l'écologie Dans la…
Développeur
Nordic Property
Complexe résidentiel Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turquie
depuis
$1,42M
Nous offrons des villas avec vue sur la mer avec bains turcs, saunas et jacuzzis, salles de fitness, bars, cinémas, piscines à débordement extérieures et piscines chauffées intérieures, jardins.Achèvement - décembre 2023.Caractéristiques des appartements Rez-de-chaussée : une cuisine moderne…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel Balkan Tower
Complexe résidentiel Balkan Tower
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$241,523
Surface 57–177 m²
3 objets immobiliers 3
Imagine a house that is constantly evolving thanks to investments and is growing in price every day. We are proud to present to you our new residential complex Balkan Tower, located in the most important part of our city, in the Mahmutlar area. The complex is located near the sea, surrounded…
Développeur
KurtSafir
Villa Modern 3-Bedroom villa with pool for sale in Kargicak, Alanya
Villa Modern 3-Bedroom villa with pool for sale in Kargicak, Alanya
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$309,641
-A beautiful villa with stunning panoramic sea view in Alanya, Kargicak. This modern 3-bedroom villa with pool for sale in Alanya, Kargicak is newly built with latest materials and technology.  This modern 3 bedroom villa located in Kargicak, Alanya. Kargicak is prestige district for luxury …
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Exclusive apartment in Alanya close to city
Quartier résidentiel Exclusive apartment in Alanya close to city
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$123,857
-Exclusive apartment for sale in Alanya is situated in Mahmutlar. Mahmutlar district is located 15 km from Alanya centrum and popular touristic destination in Alanya. It has very large beaches and beautiful street and international restaurants. This bright and spacious apartment situated on …
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turquie
depuis
$110,118
Le projet est un complexe résidentiel avec différents appartements et zones de loisirs: piscine, gazebos, terrains de sport, etc.Le projet compte 5 appartements à chaque étage. Un bloc se compose de 14 étages. Appartements avec 3 chambres.Caractéristiques des appartements Caractéristiques:Pl…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Incekum, Turquie
depuis
$709,522
Le complexe se compose de 5 villas. Chacune de ces villas dispose d'une piscine à débordement, 3 chambres, salon et cuisine. Deux villas ont un parking extérieur, trois villas ont un parking intérieur.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité Le projet est à 2 km d'Inzhekum qui a l'une des m…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel Gold City
Complexe résidentiel Gold City
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$116,410
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 1
Agence
Sun World Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel High-quality One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel High-quality One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$170,837
One bedroom apartment in a new house near the sea in the area of ​​Mahmutlar.High-quality one-bedroom apartment of 55 m2 located in the center of Alanya Mahmutlar, close to all amenities of the city and just 400 meters from the sandy beaches. Third floor. The territory is fenced with a pool.…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$215,695
Un projet résidentiel haut de gamme situé sur le premier littoral de la pittoresque région de Kestel. Ce complexe unique est conçu pour ceux qui rêvent de se réveiller au son des vagues et de profiter d'une vue imprenable sur la mer depuis leurs fenêtres.Le complexe se compose d'un bloc uniq…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$155,888
Why should you buy a property here? - Luxury quality, thought out to the smallest detail at an affordable price; - Stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains; - A large area of ​​26,000 m2; - Infrastructure of a five star hotel in your home; - The project is unparall…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Quartier résidentiel Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$281,825
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 4
Agence
Deral Group Investment
Immeuble 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Immeuble 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Akdeniz, Turquie
depuis
$38,049
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 13
Agence
Deep Gayrimenkul
Quartier résidentiel Elegant luxury flats for sale in Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Elegant luxury flats for sale in Alanya
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$151,618
Why buy this flat in Alanya? -Location: located in the rapidly developing area in Alanya, walking distance to town and beach -Built according to three main principles, Quality, comfort and availability -Installment payment available and 3% discount on cash payment at once     These luxury fl…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$146,445
Le projet comprend 5 maisons et 113 appartements.Types d'appartements: standard avec 1-2 chambres, duplex avec 2-4 chambres, appartements avec jardin et 2 chambres.Conception optimale des chambres. En plus des grands studios de salon et des chambres, tous les appartements ont un balcon avec …
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turquie
depuis
$216,997
Le complexe a été construit pour une vie tranquille et paisible dans la ville, loin de l'agitation. Il dispose de 488 appartements situés dans 11 bâtiments résidentiels. La superficie totale du projet est de 45 210 m2, et l'aménagement paysager occupe 80 % de cette superficie. Il y a aussi u…
Agence
TRANIO
