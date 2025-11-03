  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquie
  3. Erdemli
  4. Complexe résidentiel One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.

Complexe résidentiel One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.

Erdemli, Turquie
depuis
$54,171
BTC
0.6443569
ETH
33.7735026
USDT
53 558.3348576
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
7
Laisser une demande
ID: 32801
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 12457
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 03/11/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Erdemli

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

One-bedroom apartment (1+1) with an area of ​​65 sq m.

A modern residential complex consisting of a single 10-story block located 350 meters away in the Erdemli district.

All apartments will be delivered turnkey, with finished furniture, built-in kitchen units, fully equipped bathrooms, interior doors, etc.

The Erdemli district is actively developing, filling with the latest complexes, and increasingly attracting investors. It boasts a wide coastline, parks and promenades nearby, and shops and supermarkets are within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water slides
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hammam
  • Gym
  • Gazebos
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Parking
  • Power generator
  • 24/7 video surveillance
  • 24/7 security
  • Landscaped grounds

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Erdemli, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool close to the promenade, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turquie
depuis
$641,073
Immeuble Appartements spacieux à 1,4 km de la marina de Beylikdüzü Istanbul
Beylikduzu, Turquie
depuis
$426,641
Complexe résidentiel Marincity Trabzon PREMIUM 2A
Yomra, Turquie
Prix ​​sur demande
Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Granada Boutique complex, 50 meters from the sea.
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$159,729
Complexe résidentiel Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex are 18,000 EUR cheaper than from the developer.
Erdemli, Turquie
depuis
$52,528
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.
Erdemli, Turquie
depuis
$54,171
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$163,134
La résidence dispose de piscines intérieures et extérieures, d'une piscine pour enfants avec toboggans, d'un hammam, d'un sauna et d'un jacuzzi, d'une salle de massage, d'un barbecue et d'un coin salon, d'une salle de sport, d'un mini-club, d'un court de tennis, d'un parking, d'une vidéosurv…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$320,442
Le complexe haut de gamme élégant et pensé est créé pour ceux qui apprécient le luxe et sont habitués à la vie régulière.Le projet comporte:jardin tropical avec pelousesEspaces barbecuepiscine panoramiquevue panoramique sur la mer et les montagnesAchèvement - mai 2025.Emplacement et infrastr…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Bodrum, Turquie
depuis
$1,40M
Nous proposons des villas de luxe avec piscines de 38 m2, parkings, jardins.Installations et équipement dans la maison CheminéeClimatisationEmplacement et infrastructure à proximité Yalikavak est une ville située à 18 km de Bodrum
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller