Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit – we can indicate a purchase price of USD 200,000.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 m², in the ART City Residence complex.

ART City Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, just 150 meters from its own private, equipped sandy beach.

All the city center's amenities are within walking distance: shops and shopping centers, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, bus stops, parks, the promenade, beaches, historical tourist sites, hospitals, schools, etc.

Amenities:

Swimming pool

Fitness

Sauna and Turkish bath

Terrace with panoramic views

Rooftop jacuzzi

24-hour security

Video surveillance

Generator

