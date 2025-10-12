  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquie
  3. Alanya
  4. Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.

Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.

Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$135,966
BTC
1.6172852
ETH
84.7688304
USDT
134 427.2006881
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
10
Laisser une demande
ID: 32626
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 12/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit – we can indicate a purchase price of USD 200,000.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 m², in the ART City Residence complex.

ART City Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, just 150 meters from its own private, equipped sandy beach.

All the city center's amenities are within walking distance: shops and shopping centers, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, bus stops, parks, the promenade, beaches, historical tourist sites, hospitals, schools, etc.

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness
  • Sauna and Turkish bath
  • Terrace with panoramic views
  • Rooftop jacuzzi
  • 24-hour security
  • Video surveillance
  • Generator

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Alanya, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and lounge areas close to highways and the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turquie
depuis
$259,902
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in the PREMIUM CLASS Royal Towers complex in the center of Alanya.
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$153,492
Immeuble Appartements spacieux à 1,4 km de la marina de Beylikdüzü Istanbul
Beylikduzu, Turquie
depuis
$386,945
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in the center of Istanbul | Besiktas.
, Turquie
depuis
$334,000
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool close to international schools, a park and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turquie
depuis
$258,102
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$135,966
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in a low-rise complex in the Avcilar area.
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in a low-rise complex in the Avcilar area.
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in a low-rise complex in the Avcilar area.
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in a low-rise complex in the Avcilar area.
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in a low-rise complex in the Avcilar area.
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Apartments in a low-rise complex in the Avcilar area.
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in a low-rise complex in the Avcilar area.
Avcilar, Turquie
depuis
$435,000
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Veuillez contacter nos spécialistes pour vérifier la disponibilité et le coût des appartements.Le projet est situé sur une superficie de 21 700 m2, 70% du complexe est occupé par des espaces verts, se compose de sept blocs de 6 étages, un total de 181 appartements de différents plans de 2 + …
Agence
Smart Home
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Quartier résidentiel Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Quartier résidentiel Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Quartier résidentiel Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Quartier résidentiel Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Quartier résidentiel Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Demirtas, Turquie
depuis
$166,566
If you are looking for a ready-made holiday apartment or permanent residence on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea, then this offer is worth considering in more detail. For sale is an apartment with renovation, furniture, appliances. But the main advantage of this apartment is its lo…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Central Alanya properties close to the beach of Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel Central Alanya properties close to the beach of Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel Central Alanya properties close to the beach of Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel Central Alanya properties close to the beach of Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel Central Alanya properties close to the beach of Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel Central Alanya properties close to the beach of Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel Central Alanya properties close to the beach of Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$128,128
We are offering to your attention apartments in a new stylish complex 200 meters from the sea coast. This complex, consisting of one 7-storey block, is located in a closed area 200 meters from the sea coast. The complex includes a guest area, a swimming pool and a lounge area. Within walking…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller