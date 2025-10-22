  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.

Oba, Turquie
ID: 32691
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1134
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 22/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Furnished two-bedroom duplex (2+1), 140 m², in the 5-star Crystal Nova Hotel complex.

Crystal Nova Residence occupies a 7,000 m² area and consists of four 6-story blocks with a total of 80 apartments. It is located 800 meters from the sea in the wonderful Cikcilli area, just 2 km from Alanya city center.

Cikcilli is a well-developed area with a well-developed service network, offering everything needed for a comfortable lifestyle. Shops, restaurants, cafes, the KIPA shopping center, supermarkets, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool with water slides
  • Children's swimming pool
  • Heated indoor pool
  • The area around the pool is covered with non-slip material
  • Fitness center and showers for common use
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Tennis court
  • Billiards
  • Volleyball and basketball courts
  • Children's playground
  • Walking paths
  • Café
  • BBQ area and gazebos
  • Internet room
  • The complex is surrounded by walls with one entrance
  • 24/7 security
  • Guardian's house at the entrance
  • Alternative fire escapes in each block
  • Fire control panels with water and fire alarm connections on each floor
  • Telephone intercom at the main door in each apartment

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Oba, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Loisirs

Complexe résidentiel Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$177,555
