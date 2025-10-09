  1. Realting.com
  4. Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.

Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.

Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$99,000
13
ID: 32614
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 08/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 70 m² with sea views in the Utopia Residence complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • Spacious bedroom
  • Glazed balcony
  • View of the sea and Alanya Castle

Utopia Residence is a beautiful residential complex built in 2008 with its own 5-star infrastructure, located in the Cikcilli district of Alanya, 800 meters from the sea.

Cikcilli is a well-developed area with a well-developed network of services, offering everything necessary for a comfortable lifestyle – shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers and hypermarkets, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Gated area with a landscaped garden
  • Outdoor pool with a children's section and a water park. Slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Pool bar
  • Modern elevators
  • Lobby and concierge
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Fitness center
  • Spa center: sauna, Turkish bath (hammam), steam room, massage
  • Billiards and table tennis
  • BBQ area with a gazebo
  • Children's playground
  • Tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts
  • Backup generator
  • Central satellite dish
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Minimarket
  • 24-hour security
  • Video surveillance
  • Car parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Alanya, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Loisirs

