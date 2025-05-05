Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

Helsinki
133
Espoo
31
Vantaa
50
Jarvenpaa
10
38 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,959
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
Bright walk-through two-bedroom apartment in a good location. Balcony southwest, 2/3 floor w…
$254,755
1 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
Bright and spacious two bedroom apartment with balcony from a well-kept company in the cente…
$148,324
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
Close to the sea is a nice double room. The apartment has a good effective base and, as a co…
$224,185
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
Welcome to visit this ready to move apartment in the cozy Kurkimäki! This spacious second fl…
$190,217
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
This home offers a combination of comfort and functionality and has 4 spacious bedrooms as w…
$315,897
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
In a great location, on your own plot of new city apartments. The apartments include a parki…
$372,509
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/6
Experience the best of Helsinki by staying in this charming apartment in Punavuori, Helsinki…
$391,757
1 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$137,940
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$557,248
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
Two apartments in leafy Puotila are looking for a new owner! This bright walk-through apartm…
$191,350
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$403,721
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/2
A light and bright family apartment is looking for new residents. On the ground floor there …
$243,433
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$255,888
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
Charming, cozy attic apartment in the privacy of the courtyard. If you want light, a good at…
$450,634
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/6
City living at its best in the heart of Meilahti!Welcome to this charming 1940s stone house …
$532,156
1 room apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
1 room apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/4
Neat studio apartment in the center of Järvenpää next to all services. Smart layout and effi…
$97,373
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$226,311
2 room apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
2 room apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/3
COMING FOR THE FIRST PRESENTATION A studio apartment on the top 3/3 floor of a wooden apartm…
$146,060
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience the charm of Helsinki's Meilahti in this lovely apartment! Meilahti as a whole is…
$300,045
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/6
The iconic building, designed by Kiseleff in 1884, was renovated in 2015 and 40 comfortable …
$735,960
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$281,097
1 bedroom apartment in Tuusula, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$95,528
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/3
The company has its own plot and switched to geothermal heat. Maintenance fee reasonable 6 e…
$260,417
2 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegantly renovated two-level townhouse triangle in a good location in Kinnar. This home has…
$232,111
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$147,841
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
In a favorite house of many, a triangle of the second floor is being released. From here you…
$305,707
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/3
Bright two-bedroom apartment on the third floor. Large living room and well cabinet and coun…
$108,696
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/7
Quick-release, light-colored apartment in good location. Living room-open kitchen and dining…
$405,344
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$292,980
