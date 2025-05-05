Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Helsinki sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

Helsinki
133
Espoo
31
Vantaa
50
Jarvenpaa
10
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$661,204
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$756,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Floor 8/14
Light, space and wonderful seascapes! This is the way you could describe this wonderful apar…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 6/6
This apartment on the top floor offers a sea view. Location is excellent. The floor plan is …
$450,634
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/6
Timeless elegance and atmosphere with sea views. As soon as you step into the stairwell, you…
$564,991
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Helsinki sub-region

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go