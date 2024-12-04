  1. Realting.com
  Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  Complejo residencial The best quality in Dubai

Complejo residencial The best quality in Dubai

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$406,000
;
17
ID: 28117
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 26/9/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái
  • Metro
    Nakheel Harbour & Tower (~ 900 m)

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2029
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Sobha Central offers an exclusive address in the heart of the city. Its six iconic towers provide ideal connectivity, from private access to the nearest metro station. Enjoy unobstructed views of the cityscape from masterfully designed one- and two-bedroom apartments, created as part of a fully integrated community.

 

Departing from traditional approaches, Sobha Central offers a unique solution: a large urban park on the roof of its main podium building, offering stunning views that residents can enjoy right from their apartment windows.

 

Specially equipped office spaces and rooftop recreation areas invite socializing, relaxation, and self-fulfillment. Business centers, fitness rooms, shaded green areas, and everyday services blend harmoniously to create a community focused on living life to the fullest. From a spacious prayer hall to a modern gym, from boutique shops to a supermarket, every space promotes health, communication, and convenience, whether it's a morning workout on an exercise bike, a quick game of soccer, or a quiet moment in the meditation room.

 

The Tranquil Tower at Sobha Central occupies a special place. With unparalleled views from every window, it is designed not just for living, but for enjoying life to the fullest. Every moment here becomes special, every space inspires, and every day becomes a celebration.

 

 

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejo residencial The best quality in Dubai
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$406,000
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
