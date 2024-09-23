Complejo residencial Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.

  1. Realting.com
Mahmutlar, Turquía
$306,929
6
ID: 32889
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1183
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 19/11/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya
  • Pueblo
    Mahmutlar

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Apartment photos available upon request!
Three-bedroom penthouse (3+1) 150 m² for sale in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.

  • Furnished and equipped.
  • Individual heating.

Your summer residence is just a 10-minute walk from the Mediterranean Sea, yet all the city's developed amenities are within easy reach: cafes, supermarkets, banks, a bakery, playgrounds, and service centers are all located on the lower floors of the residential complex.

Apartments with thoughtful layouts, high ceilings, and panoramic windows will create a feeling of space and freedom!

Completion date: 2022.

Complex amenities:

  • Landscaped green area
  • Large outdoor swimming pool with slides and sun loungers
  • Children's pool
  • BBQ area
  • Recreation area with sun shelter
  • Toilets and showers
  • Elevators and escalators for easy access
  • Indoor parking
  • Outdoor parking

Spa area:

  • Turkish bath (Hamam)
  • Roman steam room
  • Finnish sauna
  • Massage rooms
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Salt room
  • Tropical shower
  • Relaxation room

Recreation area:

  • Table tennis
  • Billiards
  • Children's playground
  • Office
  • Computer game room

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Mahmutlar, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

