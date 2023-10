Roskoshnaya villa v proekte Day One Residence

Avanos, Turquía

de €310,000

Ríndete a: 2024

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gikgilli - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 94.1 to 186 m2. The distance to the sea is 1700 meters. If we talk about Gikgilli, we can note with confidence that many advantages are optimally combined in this area: near the center, good infrastructure and new development. Therefore, we can say that Gikgilli – is an elite area in the center of Alanya. The property in Gikgilli is ideal for permanent residence and relaxation. The apartments here are distinguished by large areas, beautiful views, convenient layouts. Area infrastructure: shopping centers and supermarkets, hypermarkets for equipment and household goods. In the neighboring area is the main hospital. Many schools, lyceums and university. Luxurious and green area in the heart of the famous resort.