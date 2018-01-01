  1. Realting.com
OBA MAH. MESUT CAD. NO 54/A - ALANYA / ANTALYA / TURKEY
English, Русский, Türkçe
Complejo residencial Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v neskolkih minutah ot morya na Severnom Kipre
Complejo residencial Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v neskolkih minutah ot morya na Severnom Kipre
Akarca, Turquía
de
€ 152,000
Ríndete a: 2025
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Stay Property ofrece nuevos apartamentos en el norte de Chipre en la región de Gazimagusa ( Famagusta ).Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 1 + 2. El área de apartamentos es de 55 a 94 metros cuadrados. La distancia al mar es de 625 metros. Gazimagus o Famagusta es una gran área del norte de Chipre en el este de la isla con su historia y cultura. Quizás en ninguna otra región del norte de Chipre hay tantas atracciones reunidas en un solo lugar: fortificaciones de Venecia, la antigua ciudad de Salamina, el castillo de Othello, el palacio del gobernador veneciano, etc. La ciudad está literalmente llena de historia y, Al mismo tiempo, la vida moderna hierve en ella. Una mezcla tan brillante de arquitectura medieval, los sonidos de la vida portuaria, la actividad comercial y el entretenimiento no dejarán indiferente ni siquiera al huésped más sofisticado. El distrito tiene toda la infraestructura social necesaria para la residencia permanente – hospitales públicos y privados, instituciones educativas, tiendas y centros comerciales, numerosos cafés y restaurantes. Esta región alberga una de las universidades internacionales más grandes del norte de Chipre – East Mediterranean University. El norte de Chipre es una de las regiones más atractivas del Mediterráneo para la compra de bienes inmuebles por parte de extranjeros. Los compradores se sienten atraídos por el clima templado y las mejores playas de la isla, con una suave entrada arenosa al mar. Dado el desarrollo activo de la región y el crecimiento del ritmo y el volumen de la construcción de viviendas, los bienes inmuebles en la región de Gazimagusa se caracterizan por un alto potencial de inversión y alquiler.
Complejo residencial Villa Rabbit Hill
Complejo residencial Villa Rabbit Hill
Akarca, Turquía
de
€ 550,000
Ríndete a: 2023
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Exclusivamente de Stay Property, el proyecto consta de 4 villas separadas, cada una con su propio jardín y piscina. ¡Las villas están ubicadas en el distrito Bektash de Alanya! El lugar más famoso para disfrutar de algunas de las vistas más increíbles de la región mediterránea turca. Siéntese en la terraza de la piscina o en cualquiera de los 2 balcones que dan al lado sur, y admire el mar Mediterráneo y el centro de Alanya. Puede admirar esta vista por la noche, cuando el castillo de Alanya se ilumina y el puerto cobra vida. Los bienes inmuebles en Bektash suelen ser villas o casas familiares grandes, no apartamentos, y aquí puedes encontrar bienes raíces bastante magníficos. Si prefiere la privacidad y la paz, Bektash es una excelente opción. Puede estar seguro de que solo se utilizarán materiales de la más alta calidad en la construcción de estas casas. La construcción comenzó en marzo de 2021, la finalización está programada para diciembre de 2022. Esta propiedad es adecuada para obtener la ciudadanía turca. Para aclarar los detalles, escríbanos un chat, solicite una llamada o deje una solicitud. ¡Estaremos encantados de ayudarte!
Complejo residencial Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar
Complejo residencial Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
€ 149,400
Ríndete a: 2024
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Se nos presentan nuevos apartamentos en Mahmutlar. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. El área de apartamentos es de 53 a 219 metros cuadrados. La distancia al mar es de 900 metros. Mahmutlar es el área más popular, si hablamos de nuevos edificios. Aquí hay una gran selección de bienes inmuebles nuevos y líquidos, tanto casas de clase económica como complejos residenciales respetables se presentan en el área. Otra ventaja innegable al comprar un nuevo apartamento en Mahmutlar es la posibilidad de obtener cuotas sin intereses del desarrollador, no funciona en todos los proyectos, pero aún así, Vale la pena prestar atención a esto. En general, Mahmutlar es el área más habitada y cómoda para una vida permanente en Alanya. Aunque Mahmutlar está alejado del centro de Alanya, en sus calles principales Barbaros, Ataturk y el paseo marítimo siempre está lleno de gente, la infraestructura, el comercio y los restaurantes funcionan durante todo el año. Esta es una ciudad autónoma donde hay todo para la vida y unas vacaciones ocupadas. 
Villy razlichnyh tipov i planirovok v novom proekte - Severnyy Kipr
Villy razlichnyh tipov i planirovok v novom proekte - Severnyy Kipr
Akarca, Turquía
de
€ 422,700
Ríndete a: 2026
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Complejo residencial Roskoshnyy proekt v rayone Bogaz Severnyy Kipr
Complejo residencial Roskoshnyy proekt v rayone Bogaz Severnyy Kipr
Akarca, Turquía
de
€ 189,420
Ríndete a: 2026
Desarrollador: Stay Property
