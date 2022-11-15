  1. Realting.com
  Grecia
  Municipality of Agios Dimitrios
  Complejo residencial AURA RESIDENCE

Complejo residencial AURA RESIDENCE

Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Grecia
5
ID: 32677
Última actualización: 22/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Grecia
  • Región / estado
    Attica
  • Barrio
    Regional Unit of South Athens
  • Ciudad
    Municipality of Agios Dimitrios

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Ladrillo
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    5

Sobre el complejo

Project Overview

  • The Aura Residence is a boutique development consisting of 19 residential units.

  • It includes 9 dedicated parking spaces to accommodate residents.

  • Apartment sizes range from approx. 35 m² to 65 m², offering compact and comfortable living options.

  • Located in Agios Dimitrios, just a 10‑minute drive to the sea and around a 9‑minute drive to the metro, providing a convenient blend of suburban calm and city connectivity.

What Makes It Special

  • Developed by Limar Homes, the project reflects the company’s commitment to elevating the Greek skyline and enhancing living standards through design‑driven developments.

  • Its size (19 units) positions it as an intimate, premium development rather than a large‑scale block—appealing to buyers seeking something distinctive.

  • With parking included, it addresses a common challenge in Athens’ suburbs: vehicle access and storage.

  • The 35–65 m² size range is suitable for singles, couples, investors (e.g., for rental or Golden Visa‑eligible purchases) or compact‑living enthusiasts.

  • Excellent location benefits: proximity to the sea (10 min) supports lifestyle quality; metro access (9 min) supports commuting and connectivity.

Localización en el mapa

Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Grecia
Educación
Cuidado de la salud

