  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residence STAMN ONE

Residence STAMN ONE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
;
1 1
Leave a request
ID: 37943
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Emirates Towers (~ 800 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Promo materials and documents

Presentations and brochures

google STAMN ONE Brochure.pdf

About the complex

Project location

STAMN ONE is located in Jumeirah Garden City, in the heart of Dubai. It is a freehold property area that has recently opened investment to all nationalities. It is in the first district of Dubai, or ‘first ring’, and has great development potential. Close to Dubai Downtown and the DIFC Financial Center, STAMN ONE is attractively positioned for working professionals.

It is located directly opposite the Museum of the Future, between the picturesque Jumeirah Beach and the skyscrapers of Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), close to the DIFC Financial Center, the Convention and Exhibition Center, the World Trade Center, City Walk, La Mer Beach, Dubai Mall, Dubai Frame, and Garden Glow. This superior geographical location is complemented by easy, convenient transportation from the nearby Dubai Metro.

STAMN ONE has a stunning skyline view and a variety of dining options, cultural experiences and social hotspots within easy reach. Green spaces are abundant too, with the family-friendly Al Satwa Park on the doorstep, featuring a dedicated children’s play area, basketball court and jogging track. Jumeirah Garden City is a premium community in a prime location, and as it continues to develop and attract new residents, strong capital appreciation is expected in the coming years. 

Nearby facilities

Transportation: Close to E11 (Sheikh Zayed Road), Emirates Towers Metro Station, Satwa Metro Station, Satwa Bus Station

Shopping: City Walk, Dubai Mall, Mercato Shopping Mall, Galleria Jumeirah, Satwa Market

Education: Jumeira Baccalaureate School, Zayed Bin Sultan Boys School, Westfield Nursery, Citizens British School, Canadian University, Al Wasl Girls School, British Berries Nursery School, Glendale School, etc.

Healthcare: Emirates Hospital Jumeirah, GMC Clinics Jumeirah, Iranian Hospital, Allied Medical Center, NMC Medical Center

Parks and Mosques: Al Satwa Park, Al Satwa Big Mosque, Juma Mosque, Jumeirah Mosque, Obain Bin Kaab Mosque

Attractions: Museum of the Future, Dubai Frame, World Trade Center, La Mer Beach, Dubai Garden Glow, Burj Khalifa, Coca Cola Arena

Project Introduction

STAMN ONE is a milestone, marking the inaugural project development of STAMN in Dubai. Following more than 30 years of success developing iconic real estate across Asia, STAMN brings its extensive expertise to one of the world’s most exciting cities. Nestled in Jumeirah Garden City, a prime location just moments from the hustle and bustle of Dubai Downtown, STAMN ONE is an urban oasis.

Covering a total area of 14,519 square feet and a built area of 49,472 square feet, STAMN ONE will feature a total of 77 units. On the ground level, residents and guests will enter via the spacious, bright lobby, where they will find a 5-star reception area and security. The building has two parking levels, with every apartment allocated a dedicated parking space. Above this, there will be seven, spacious residential floors in this low density, high-quality residential building.

STAMN ONE combines modern architectural aesthetics, while staying true to the desert heritage of the lands of Arabia. Echoing to these cultural roots, the property features a serene rooftop garden containing an exclusive, elegant swimming pool. Lush garden areas play into an expansive infinity pool and sundeck, while there is a dedicated, separate children’s entertainment and play area. The property also features, night-lit walking paths, a well-equipped gym and relaxing yoga and meditation room. Professionals working nearby can be home in minutes, ready to unwind in this peaceful setting.

STAMN ONE aims to provide next level comfort and harmony in the heart of the city. In line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, STAMN ONE will enhance the quality of life of its residents through the quality of its residences and its public spaces.

Buyers can select from studio, 1-bed or 2-bedroom configurations, all finished to exceptionally high standards. Secure building access is complemented by an advanced smart home system, providing peace of mind for occupants. These high-end systems include ‘smart features’ including door locks, curtains, lighting control, air conditioning, surround-sound music control with Bluetooth speakers and voice activation. These aspects may also be controlled intelligently through a smart mobile phone application. Other residential features in select units include panoramic balconies, private swimming pools and garden courtyards.

 

 

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Video Review of residence STAMN ONE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Duplex apartments in new Sensia Residence with panoramic views, swimming pools and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,06M
Residential complex Binghatti Hill Views
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$272,299
Apartment building Rosehill by Emaar
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$452,591
VAT
Residential complex New residential complex DG Villas with swimming pools, golf courses, tennis and golf academies, Jumeirah Golf Estate, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,63M
Residential complex New high-rise residence Me Do Re 2 with swimming pools close to a golf club and a British school, in JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$692,568
You are viewing
Residence STAMN ONE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Show all Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$337,455
Townhouses in a new residential complex in a prestigious area of Dubai. Facilities of the complex: swimming pool park parking Facilities and equipment in the house panoramic windows tile floors high ceilings built-in kitchen equipped bathrooms Advantages The buyer can obtain a residenc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$256,437
Plunge into the world of comfort and elegance with Lume Residence - the 20-storey residential complex in one of the most dynamically developing areas of Dubai - Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The project combines value-enhancing investment, ideal location and high level of comfort. Studios a…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Citrine Residence
Residential complex Citrine Residence
Residential complex Citrine Residence
Residential complex Citrine Residence
Residential complex Citrine Residence
Residential complex Citrine Residence
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$265,997
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 10
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
Dubai in Times of Uncertainty: Where the Money Is Actually Going
14.04.2026
Dubai in Times of Uncertainty: Where the Money Is Actually Going
Why Some Investors Are Nervous While Others See Opportunity
09.04.2026
Why Some Investors Are Nervous While Others See Opportunity
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
10 Dubai Myths Explained: Cost of Living, Taxes, Laws and Reality
25.02.2026
10 Dubai Myths Explained: Cost of Living, Taxes, Laws and Reality
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
Show all publications