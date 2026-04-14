Residence STAMN ONE

Project location

STAMN ONE is located in Jumeirah Garden City, in the heart of Dubai. It is a freehold property area that has recently opened investment to all nationalities. It is in the first district of Dubai, or ‘first ring’, and has great development potential. Close to Dubai Downtown and the DIFC Financial Center, STAMN ONE is attractively positioned for working professionals.

It is located directly opposite the Museum of the Future, between the picturesque Jumeirah Beach and the skyscrapers of Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), close to the DIFC Financial Center, the Convention and Exhibition Center, the World Trade Center, City Walk, La Mer Beach, Dubai Mall, Dubai Frame, and Garden Glow. This superior geographical location is complemented by easy, convenient transportation from the nearby Dubai Metro.

STAMN ONE has a stunning skyline view and a variety of dining options, cultural experiences and social hotspots within easy reach. Green spaces are abundant too, with the family-friendly Al Satwa Park on the doorstep, featuring a dedicated children’s play area, basketball court and jogging track. Jumeirah Garden City is a premium community in a prime location, and as it continues to develop and attract new residents, strong capital appreciation is expected in the coming years.

Nearby facilities

Transportation: Close to E11 (Sheikh Zayed Road), Emirates Towers Metro Station, Satwa Metro Station, Satwa Bus Station

Shopping: City Walk, Dubai Mall, Mercato Shopping Mall, Galleria Jumeirah, Satwa Market

Education: Jumeira Baccalaureate School, Zayed Bin Sultan Boys School, Westfield Nursery, Citizens British School, Canadian University, Al Wasl Girls School, British Berries Nursery School, Glendale School, etc.

Healthcare: Emirates Hospital Jumeirah, GMC Clinics Jumeirah, Iranian Hospital, Allied Medical Center, NMC Medical Center

Parks and Mosques: Al Satwa Park, Al Satwa Big Mosque, Juma Mosque, Jumeirah Mosque, Obain Bin Kaab Mosque

Attractions: Museum of the Future, Dubai Frame, World Trade Center, La Mer Beach, Dubai Garden Glow, Burj Khalifa, Coca Cola Arena

Project Introduction

STAMN ONE is a milestone, marking the inaugural project development of STAMN in Dubai. Following more than 30 years of success developing iconic real estate across Asia, STAMN brings its extensive expertise to one of the world’s most exciting cities. Nestled in Jumeirah Garden City, a prime location just moments from the hustle and bustle of Dubai Downtown, STAMN ONE is an urban oasis.

Covering a total area of 14,519 square feet and a built area of 49,472 square feet, STAMN ONE will feature a total of 77 units. On the ground level, residents and guests will enter via the spacious, bright lobby, where they will find a 5-star reception area and security. The building has two parking levels, with every apartment allocated a dedicated parking space. Above this, there will be seven, spacious residential floors in this low density, high-quality residential building.

STAMN ONE combines modern architectural aesthetics, while staying true to the desert heritage of the lands of Arabia. Echoing to these cultural roots, the property features a serene rooftop garden containing an exclusive, elegant swimming pool. Lush garden areas play into an expansive infinity pool and sundeck, while there is a dedicated, separate children’s entertainment and play area. The property also features, night-lit walking paths, a well-equipped gym and relaxing yoga and meditation room. Professionals working nearby can be home in minutes, ready to unwind in this peaceful setting.

STAMN ONE aims to provide next level comfort and harmony in the heart of the city. In line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, STAMN ONE will enhance the quality of life of its residents through the quality of its residences and its public spaces.

Buyers can select from studio, 1-bed or 2-bedroom configurations, all finished to exceptionally high standards. Secure building access is complemented by an advanced smart home system, providing peace of mind for occupants. These high-end systems include ‘smart features’ including door locks, curtains, lighting control, air conditioning, surround-sound music control with Bluetooth speakers and voice activation. These aspects may also be controlled intelligently through a smart mobile phone application. Other residential features in select units include panoramic balconies, private swimming pools and garden courtyards.